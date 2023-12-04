Jadestone rides East Belumut high with strong production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / E&P

Jadestone rides East Belumut high with strong production

"The East Belumut drilling programme has proved to be very successful”, said Jadestone president and CEO Paul Blakeley.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/12/2023, 11:17 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Jadestone Energyoil spill Montara FPSO
The Montara Venture FPSO at the Jadestone-operated Montara field offshore Australia

Jadestone Energy has completed its East Belumut drilling campaign and production is more than double what it had initially projected.

Infill drilling work at the East Belumut field covers four wells. The final well is being tested after reaching 4,600 metres – around 730 metres deeper than planned. The company explained it had deepened the well after finding a better than expected oil column and is the longest reach horizontal drilled on the field.

Jadestone expects initial production from the fourth well to be more than 3,500 barrels per day of oil. The other three wells in the drilling programme are producing 7,000 bpd.

The company said it had expected initial production from the four wells to be 3,500 bpd.

As a result of the strong productivity, Jadestone projects it will cover its drilling expenditure and reach pay back by the second quarter of 2024.

Furthermore, the results will likely increase its reserves and provide future drilling targets. Jadestone has a 60% stake in East Belumut.

“The East Belumut drilling programme has proved to be very successful”, said Jadestone president and CEO Paul Blakeley.

“This is our core strategy at work, having acquired the interests in 2021 and now starting to add value through our differentiated view of the subsurface potential. These results will significantly expand the scope for further infill drilling on East Belumut and I expect will generate a number of well campaigns for the future.”

Jadestone’s production is averaging 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. In addition to East Belumut, the company is producing around 7,500 bpd from Montara. However, Montara will shut down for a week in early December for compressor maintenance.

The company continues to look forward to the start of production at Akatara, which is due before mid-2024. The gas project is 87% complete and pre-commissioning has begun.

The Elang-1 rig will move to Akatara in the third week of December, slightly delayed from November. The rig will workover five wells, which will provide gas to the Akatara processing facility. Despite the delay, Jadestone has not changed its timetable for the project.

“At Akatara, the project continues to make good progress and remains on schedule, still comfortably targeting first gas in the first half of next year,” said Blakeley.

