Global Energy Group secures preassembly support contract for Moray West wind farm

Global Energy Group (GEG) has secured a preassembly support contract for the 882MW Moray West offshore wind farm being developed by Ocean Winds.

Ocean Winds – a 50:50 joint venture between ENGIE and EDP Renewables – is building the Moray West project in the outer Moray Firth, next to the existing 950MW Moray East scheme.

Under the agreement, GEG will assemble and arrange 62 transition pieces (TPs) at the Port of Nigg, the largest port facility in the Moray Firth.

Engineering group Lamprell supplied the TPs including 60 wind turbine jackets and kit for the two Moray West offshore substations, with fabrication carried out at its Hamriyah yard in the UAE.

© Supplied by Ocean Winds

GEG said the contract includes a range of onsite services including craneage, logistics and equipment inspection and repair support.

The support services will begin once the TPs arrive at the Port of Nigg prior to the end of 2023, with installation due for completion in 2024.

Global Energy Group targets renewables growth

The contract is the latest for GEG after the company expanded into the renewables sector last year, launching a new division supplying crane and installation services.

In addition to providing TPs support for Moray West, GEG’s Fabrication Division also secured a contract to produce two J-tube frames to be attached to offshore substation platforms for the project.

Siemens Gamesa will also use the Port of Nigg for the marshalling and pre-assembly of Moray West’s wind turbine generators.

A spokesperson for GEG said the total value of the company’s Moray West contracts was in the “multimillions”.

GEG said it has managed more than 2.6GW of offshore wind assets through the Port of Nigg in recent years.

© Supplied by Ocean Winds

GEG and Port of Nigg operations director Charlie Morrison said the company was “delighted” to be chosen for the Moray West projects.

“Having successfully supported three previous offshore wind projects from the Port of Nigg, including Moray East, our team is very much looking forward to welcoming Ocean Winds back to site,” Mr Morrison said.

“The knowledge and experience we have developed allows us to continually improve our service offerings as the UK’s offshore wind partner of choice.”

Moray West project director Pete Geddes said GEG had a strong track record in supporting offshore wind projects in Scotland.

“Ocean Winds are committed to identifying and making significant investments to drive the next steps necessary to build capability and capacity within the supply chain in Scotland,” Mr Geddes said.

Unions raise Moray West supply chain concerns

However, union bosses have in the past raised criticisms of a perceived lack of local content in Scottish wind farms.

After Ocean Winds awarded Lamprell the TPs supply contract for Moray West, worth an estimated £150 million, the GMB Union said the “renewables jobs bonanza” promised by the Scottish government had “disappeared into the desert wind”.

Lamprell has previously secured work on other Scottish wind farms including the Seagreen project, operated TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables, and the Ocean Winds Moray East project.

Last year, GMB Scotland senior organiser Gary Cook said “hundreds of million of pounds” have gone to the UAE rather than Fife or Lewis.

“Lamprell and the UAE have been major beneficiaries from the global carve-up of Scotland’s offshore wind market,” Mr Cook said.