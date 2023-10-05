Global Energy Group secures preassembly support contract for Moray West wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Global Energy Group secures preassembly support contract for Moray West wind farm

By Mathew Perry
05/10/2023, 3:58 pm Updated: 05/10/2023, 4:22 pm
© Supplied by Global Energy GroupTurbine jackets at the Port of Nigg.
Turbine jackets at the Port of Nigg.

Global Energy Group (GEG) has secured a preassembly support contract for the 882MW Moray West offshore wind farm being developed by Ocean Winds.

Ocean Winds – a 50:50 joint venture between ENGIE and EDP Renewables – is building the Moray West project in the outer Moray Firth, next to the existing 950MW Moray East scheme.

Under the agreement, GEG will assemble and arrange 62 transition pieces (TPs) at the Port of Nigg, the largest port facility in the Moray Firth.

Engineering group Lamprell supplied the TPs including 60 wind turbine jackets and kit for the two Moray West offshore substations, with fabrication carried out at its Hamriyah yard in the UAE.

moray east equitix © Supplied by Ocean Winds
Moray East Wind Farm.

GEG said the contract includes a range of onsite services including craneage, logistics and equipment inspection and repair support.

The support services will begin once the TPs arrive at the Port of Nigg prior to the end of 2023, with installation due for completion in 2024.

Global Energy Group targets renewables growth

The contract is the latest for GEG after the company expanded into the renewables sector last year, launching a new division supplying crane and installation services.

In addition to providing TPs support for Moray West, GEG’s Fabrication Division also secured a contract to produce two J-tube frames to be attached to offshore substation platforms for the project.

Siemens Gamesa will also use the Port of Nigg for the marshalling and pre-assembly of Moray West’s wind turbine generators.

A spokesperson for GEG said the total value of the company’s Moray West contracts was in the “multimillions”.

GEG said it has managed more than 2.6GW of offshore wind assets through the Port of Nigg in recent years.

Moray West financial close © Supplied by Ocean Winds
The Moray West wind farm

GEG and Port of Nigg operations director Charlie Morrison said the company was “delighted” to be chosen for the Moray West projects.

“Having successfully supported three previous offshore wind projects from the Port of Nigg, including Moray East, our team is very much looking forward to welcoming Ocean Winds back to site,” Mr Morrison said.

“The knowledge and experience we have developed allows us to continually improve our service offerings as the UK’s offshore wind partner of choice.”

Moray West project director Pete Geddes said GEG had a strong track record in supporting offshore wind projects in Scotland.

“Ocean Winds are committed to identifying and making significant investments to drive the next steps necessary to build capability and capacity within the supply chain in Scotland,” Mr Geddes said.

Unions raise Moray West supply chain concerns

However, union bosses have in the past raised criticisms of a perceived lack of local content in Scottish wind farms.

After Ocean Winds awarded Lamprell the TPs supply contract for Moray West, worth an estimated £150 million, the GMB Union said the “renewables jobs bonanza” promised by the Scottish government had “disappeared into the desert wind”.

Lamprell has previously secured work on other Scottish wind farms including the Seagreen project, operated TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables, and the Ocean Winds Moray East project.

Last year, GMB Scotland senior organiser Gary Cook said “hundreds of million of pounds” have gone to the UAE rather than Fife or Lewis.

“Lamprell and the UAE have been major beneficiaries from the global carve-up of Scotland’s offshore wind market,” Mr Cook said.

