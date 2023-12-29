Ayrshire wind turbine sheds blades in Storm Gerrit gales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Ayrshire wind turbine sheds blades in Storm Gerrit gales

By Andrew Dykes
29/12/2023, 7:45 am
© Supplied by Sheep GameBlades detach from wind turbine at Auchencloigh in Ayrshire.
Blades detach from wind turbine at Auchencloigh in Ayrshire.

Onlookers captured the moment an onshore wind turbine in Scotland shed its blades and disintegrated amid high winds during Storm Gerrit.

Video posted by wind campaign group Scotland Against Spin (SAS) shows the 35m turbine at Auchencloigh farm in East Ayrshire spinning out of control on Wednesday, causing its blades and components to be thrown from the tower.

The site is operated by CWE Norwin Limited, a subsidiary of Constantine Wind Energy which owns and operates around 200 turbines across the UK. The unit is rated at 86.3kW and was commissioned in late 2015, according to Energy Map.

According to reports on SAS social media, the incident saw the blades break off and land in a field around 300m from a nearby property.

It’s understood emergency and maintenance crews attended the scene on Wednesday.

Constantine Wind Energy was unavailable for comment.

© Supplied by Scotland Against Spi
Blades and damage seen at the wind turbine at Auchencloigh in Ayrshire. Source: Scotland Against Spin

It occurred amid two yellow weather warnings in Ayrshire on Wednesday for heavy snow and rain, the latter of which was set to bring “very strong southeasterly winds”, according to the Met Office. A wider warning over winds was issued for Central Scotland.

Meanwhile on the east coast, flooding and high winds during Storm Gerrit have caused havoc with travel routes and left thousands without power.

Gale force winds have dealt damage to other wind farms on Scotland’s west coast in the past, including at Ardrossan wind farm where a 2MW unit caught fire during a storm in 2011.

A similar event also occurred in South Wales in 2022, when 50mph winds caused a 300ft turbine to “overspeed” – snapping its blades and ultimately collapsing the tower structure.

