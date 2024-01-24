Contract dished out for ‘major maintenance’ on Equinor’s Hywind Scotland

A contract has been dished out for “major maintenance” on Hywind Scotland, the world’s first floating wind farm, which is set to be towed from Aberdeenshire to Norway for repairs.

Stavanger-headquartered Global Maritime has been awarded the scope from Equinor and partner Masdar for project management and engineering, which includes offshore operations, cable and mooring disconnection and laydown.

The 30MW Hywind Scotland opened off the coast of Peterhead in 2017.

Equinor confirmed last week that the five 6MW Siemens Gamesa turbines would need “major maintenance” after six years of operation.

This is the second time in recent months when a floating wind project off the Scottish coast has gone overseas for repairs, despite nearby ports harbouring offshore wind ambitions.

A turbine from the Kincardine project, once the largest project of its kind globally, was sent to Rotterdam last May, though developers said they hope to carry out any future repairs in situ.

The situation was slammed by former UK offshore wind champion Tim Pick as a “national disgrace”.

‘Important scope’

The five Hywind Scotland turbines will be towed to Wergeland Port in Gulen, Norway, for servicing.

Global Maritime said the aim is to have all five turbines back to full operation by the end of summer this year.

Mats Olsvik, the firm’s chief operating officer and Hywind Scotland project manager, said: “This campaign will offer invaluable experience and insights, contributing to the enhancement of safe and efficient operations in offshore floating wind projects.

“It puts GM in a solid position to lead in future fully integrated marine operations for offshore wind projects. We are delighted to extend our collaboration with Equinor and are committed to ensuring the success of the project alongside the other contractors.”

Overhaul for Hywind Scotland

Last week, experts from Onyx Insight highlighted the “recurring need” for floating turbines to be towed overseas from Scotland due to a lack of infrastructure and skills in Scotland.

The firm also said it was unusual for Equinor to overhaul all of the units at once.

