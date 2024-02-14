EastWind cluster looks to widen reach under new formal leadership

The EastWind cluster has announced its formal conception as a not-for-profit company, as members look to expand its reach amid a growing offshore wind pipeline.

Formed in 2021 to bring together those working in offshore wind off the east coast of England, the cluster says it is now the voice of the region’s industry.

It has since attracted nearly 200 members from across the sector, including developers such as Orsted, RWE, Equinor and Vattenfall, as well as major contactors and supply chain firms like Kent, Asco and Bilfinger, among others.

The region is host to some of the UK’s largest developments, including the likes of Dogger Bank, Norfolk zone and East Anglia hubs.

Now established as its own legal entity with a dedicated board of directors and governance structure, the cluster says it hopes “redefine its role”. Typically used by not-for-profit groups, a company limited by guarantee has no shares or shareholders, with company members instead acting as guarantors.

The cluster will now be led by project manager Alexis Brackpool, of Furthermore Marketing, with back office support from the same company. Andrew Harston of Associated British Ports will act as chairman, with vice chair support from Vattenfall’s Denise Hone.

Following its incorporation, activity is now set to “intensify” with planned initiatives including collaborative working across other UK wind clusters and sectors such as hydrogen and nuclear.

EastWind also aims to attract supply chain companies from beyond the offshore wind industry, emphasising the transferability of skills and developing cross-sector collaboration.

It comes weeks after plans were unveiled to create a single Scottish offshore wind cluster, with Scottish Enterprise charging Edinburgh-based consultancy Norvind to project-manage the creation of the new body to marshall the huge volume of projects north of the border.

Commenting on her appointment Ms Brackpool said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for the cluster and I’m thrilled to be leading on the implementation of the next steps.

“Not only will we work beyond the offshore wind supply chain, we will also be working to reach the wider communities and education establishments that can benefit from the projects, initiatives and innovations that offshore wind brings to the local economy.”

Ms Hone added: “This is a significant milestone in the journey of EastWind. The move positions us to operate at an exciting new level, both nationally and internationally, and solidifies our commitment to our current and future members to be their advocates.

“We have an ambition to be an exemplar for other clusters, demonstrating how collaborative working can create effective and positive change in our industry and beyond. Alongside addressing the issues that are facing the businesses working in the sector, we will also actively seek opportunities and add value to our members and the wider sector.”

Those interested in becoming a member of EastWind can get in touch via the cluster’s website.