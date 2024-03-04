UK wind farm to pay £5.5m for breaching market rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

UK wind farm to pay £5.5m for breaching market rules

By Bloomberg
04/03/2024, 3:41 pm
© EDF Renewables/Peter DevlinDorenell Windfarm Pic Peter Devlin/EDF
Dorenell Windfarm Pic Peter Devlin/EDF

UK energy regulator Ofgem ordered a wind farm in Scotland to pay £5.53 million for breaching energy market rules.

Dorenell Windfarm Ltd., charged excessive prices to curb output to keep the grid balanced, which “pushed up costs for consumers,” Ofgem said in a statement.

The fine follows a Bloomberg investigation last month showing that dozens of British wind farms were overestimating their power production, adding millions of pounds a year to consumers’ electricity bills.

DWL, owned by Electricite de France, overstated generation forecasts by around 26% from 2018 through June 2023, though less in more recent months, the report found.

On blustery days, wind farms in the UK often have to turn off their turbines, or they risk overloading the country’s aging electricity network. National Grid Plc’s system operator pays energy companies for this “curtailment,” which is based on wind farms’ predictions of how much they’ll generate.

Overstating forecasts can boost what the companies receive, with consumers ultimately picking up the tab.

“DWL accepts it made an unintentional breach” of its license condition,” the company said in an emailed statement. “As a result, DWL has changed its bid pricing policy to avoid any future breaches.”

Ofgem said the company “cooperated fully” in efforts to bring the issue to a close “quickly and fairly.” It will pay into Ofgem’s Redress Fund, which helps support energy consumers in vulnerable situations, according to the regulator.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts