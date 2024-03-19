Plans afoot for giant floating wind test rig facility in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Plans afoot for giant floating wind test rig facility in Aberdeen

Project would build on new FLOWIC centre in Aberdeen, and questions have been asked on whether the Scottish Government will support it.
By Allister Thomas
19/03/2024, 6:00 am Updated: 19/03/2024, 8:11 am
First Minister Humza Yousaf, pictured at the opening of the FLOWIC centre in Aberdeen on Monday.

Plans are afoot to develop “one of the world’s largest test rigs” for floating offshore wind as part of a new facility in Aberdeen.

The proposals would build on the new £9m Floating Offshore Wind Innovation Centre (FLOWIC) from ORE Catapult, which opened doors officially on Monday afternoon in the city’s Energy Transition Zone (ETZ).

It’s understood the new test rig site is mooted for vacant land adjacent to the FLOWIC facility, which is based at the W-Zero-1 building in Tullos, to bolster the region’s floating wind offering.

Maggie McGinlay, CEO of the ETZ, said: “It’s about targeting particularly moorings and anchors and the technology that’s needed to get the cost of floating wind down and to enable it to be scaled up to be cost-competitive in the future.”

She added: “This is just the beginning. We’ve got the FLOWIC up and running as it is now but we’re already seeing such great demand from industry that we’re already planning and looking to extend to create one of the world’s largest test rigs for floating wind as well.

“So this is just the start and we’ve got plans about how we extend it and extend it quickly, because we all want to see this market moving quickly and ensure everything is in place to help companies do the test and validation that’s needed.”

Would the Scottish Government back it?

First Minister Humza Yousaf with ETZ chairman Sir Ian Wood.

Like FLOWIC, in order to make it happen organisers say more funding is needed – and they’re eyeing the Scottish Government.

Ms McGinlay said a “small portion” of the £500m Just Transition Fund could be used to get it going.

“It’s a confidence signal from government that this is the right thing to invest in, and then that gets noticed from other investors as well.”

Asked about the project, First Minister Humza Yousaf said he would not discuss live applications – but did not rule out support.

“Generally the Scottish Government is very supportive of projects that unleash our renewable potential,” he said during the opening of the FLOWIC facility.

Speaking about the opportunity of floating wind, he said there’s an added incentive to support European neighbours who are “desperate to wean themselves off foreign imports of gas” via Scotland’s renewable energy.

Humza Yousaf opening the FLOWIC centre in Aberdeen.

Asked about the mooted test rig site from ETZ, ORE Catapult CEO Andrew Jamieson said he could see it being built.

“One of the true Scottish USPs that we have is you’ve got local businesses with that kind of expertise, that kind of knowledge.

“And of course you’ve then got your university and academic excellence that sits around that to do computer modelling and simulations.

“So you pile all that together I think Scotland has a fantastic opportunity in those areas.”

