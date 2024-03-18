First Minister opens £9m Floating Wind Innovation Centre in Aberdeen

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf travelled to Aberdeen today to officially open the world’s first dedicated innovation centre for floating offshore wind.

Located in the Granite City’s Energy Transition Zone (ETZ), ORE Catapult’s £9 million National Floating Wind Innovation Centre (FLOWIC) is designed to help accelerate the development of floating offshore wind technology in the UK.

Testing of dynamic cables which will be used for floating facilities is a key part of the facility’s offering, whose reliability are paramount to the sector’s success.

Equipment at the facility includes a large-scale dynamic cable flex fatigue rig, an anchor test rig, a ‘hexapod’ motion simulator, and a virtual reality studio.

As part of the visit, Mr Yousaf will meet with with ORE Catapult’s team of experts and representatives from the offshore wind sector and local supply chain.

FLOWIC is being delivered in collaboration with ETZ Ltd, with funding from both the Scottish Government and Innovate UK.

Significant economic opportunity

Floating offshore wind represents a significant economic opportunity for Scotland, with more than 19GW of potential projects in the pipeline through the ScotWind Leasing process.

In addition, the Crown Estate is progressing a further leasing round focused on the Celtic Sea, while the INTOG leasing round has also established an opportunity for floating wind to contribute to decarbonising north sea energy production.

The Scottish Government said the pipeline of floating offshore wind projects in Scotland also provides the prospect of transferring skills and knowledge from oil and gas to aid the Just Transition.

The industry estimates floating offshore wind has the potential to deliver over £43.bn in UK gross value add (GVA) by 2050, and create more than 29,000 jobs.

However, there are growing concerns of the potential for a “lost opportunity” for the UK supply chain after it emerged earlier this year that floating wind turbines from a Scottish wind farm would be towed back to Norway for maintenance.

Floating wind innovation

The Scottish Government said FLOWIC provides unique facilities for companies to develop and derisk many of the technologies essential to the future success of the sector.

Speaking as he officially opened the centre, First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “Delivering our net zero ambitions will require economic and societal transformation, with sustained investment, both public and private, to achieve it.

“We know the scale of the change needed. The National Floating Wind Innovation Centre embodies the spirit of collaboration that will drive the offshore wind industry forward.”

Mr Yousaf said FLOWIC epitomises the “relentless pursuit of science” in decarbonising Scotland’s economy and represents a “collective determination” to solve the complex challenges posed by net zero targets.

“We share a common objective to establish Scotland as a first mover in floating wind technology on an industrial scale and by seizing this advantage we can position Scotland among the world’s leaders in this groundbreaking industry as we maximise the opportunities of our Just Transition,” Mr Yousaf said.

Net Zero Capital of Europe

Speaking at the opening ceremony, ETZ Ltd chairman Sir Ian Wood said FLOWIC represented a “hugely significant moment for Scotland’s clear ambition to be at the vanguard of energy transition and the race to net zero”.

“I am often asked how a provincial fishing town in North East Scotland become the oil and gas capital of Europe,” Sir Ian said.

“I still don’t quite believe that we did!

“But the truth is it didn’t happen overnight. It took a great deal of hard work, pioneering innovation and technology solutions and the creation of a world-class energy supply chain.”

Sir Ian said Aberdeen must apply the same strategy it used to capitalise on North Sea oil and gas discoveries to “fully realise the opportunity that offshore renewables provide”.

“The opening of this magnificent facility, the world’s first floating offshore wind innovation centre, is the embodiment of this approach,” he said.

“As chairman of ETZ Ltd, I’m particularly delighted that this centre is being located here in Aberdeen in the Energy Transition Zone. And the reality is there is no better location for it.”

Sir Ian pointed to the 17GW of planned floating wind projects located nearby and the North East supply chain as key reasons why Aberdeen can position itself as a the “Net Zero Capital of Europe”.

“Whilst there remains a huge amount of work to be done, I know from 50 years’ experience of working closely with you, some of the most talented and pioneering people in the world, that we are more than up to the challenge,” he said.

‘Eye-watering’ opportunity for floating wind

Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult chief executive Andrew Jamieson said the FLOWIC facility represents a “groundbreaking step forward” in the commercialisation of floating offshore wind.

“When you look at the projected global market demand for floating wind technology over the coming years, the opportunity is eye-watering; dynamic cables alone will be a more than £2bn global market over the next decade,” Mr Jamieson said.

“Here in the UK we are well placed to play a leading role in that market by developing the supply chain to support the innovations that will bring this potential to life.

“Others are chasing the same prize though, so the time is right to make sure Scottish and UK companies are at the front of that race, and this facility is a key part of helping that happen.”