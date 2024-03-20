UK fast-tracks wind power cable to address grid deficiencies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

UK fast-tracks wind power cable to address grid deficiencies

Ofgem approved £2 billion in funding for a subsea cable to transmit wind power from Scotland to England.
By Bloomberg
20/03/2024, 3:38 pm Updated: 20/03/2024, 3:46 pm
© Bloombergwind power cable
A wind turbine in UK. Photographer: Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg

The UK’s energy regulator has fast-tracked the approval of a subsea cable from Scotland to England, paving the way to connect 2 million homes with clean wind power.

Ofgem approved £2 billion ($2.5 billion) of funding for the Eastern Green Link 1, a high voltage link that will transmit 2 gigawatts of electricity between East Lothian in Scotland and County Durham in England.

It’s the first project to go through the regulator’s Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment framework, as the UK addresses grid constraints that threaten the development of renewable energy. Ofgem is targeting 26 critical energy projects worth around £20 billion, while the National Grid Plc’s Electricity System Operator estimates that £112 billion needs to be invested in the grid to ensure the country is on track for net zero.

“To meet future energy demand and government net zero targets we need to accelerate the pace at which we build the high voltage energy network, which transports homegrown electricity to where it’s needed,” Rebecca Barnett, Ofgem director of major projects, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Eastern Green Link 1 project is dependent on securing planning permission, while the budget is subject to a consultation launched today.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts