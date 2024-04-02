Macquarie unit Corio Generation is leading $50bn investment in offshore wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Macquarie unit Corio Generation is leading $50bn investment in offshore wind

By Bloomberg
02/04/2024, 5:17 pm
© BloombergOffshore wind turbines at the Scroby Sands Wind Farm, operated by E.ON SE, near Great Yarmouth, UK, on Friday, May 13, 2022. The UK will introduce new laws for energy to enable a fast build out of renewables and nuclear power stations as set out in the government?s energy security strategy last month.
Macquarie Asset Management (ASX:MQG) is making a $50 billion bet on offshore wind after sidestepping a perfect storm of low power prices and cost inflation that forced many competitors to walk away.

Corio Generation Ltd., the fully owned offshore wind unit of the Australian financial giant, along with partners including TotalEnergies SE, plans to make the investment over the next seven years in markets that include New York, New Jersey, Scotland, England, Taiwan and Ireland, said Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Cole.

Despite failures by others, Corio was able to see how spiraling costs and surging interest rates were making existing power prices unprofitable when it started planning its investments, Cole said in an interview during a trip to Rio de Janeiro, where the company has set up an office.

Prospects for US offshore wind remain uncertain due to inflation and supply-chain issues. Developers have been forced to delay or even cancel some projects, although two big farms, Vineyard Wind near Massachusetts and South Fork Wind off the coast of New York, began sending electricity ashore in recent months.

“Whether by good luck or excellent management, we find ourself in a situation where we were born and came onto the market only two years ago,” Cole said. “We haven’t found ourselves in a situation where we’ve had to make cancellations of projects and write-offs.”

Regulatory reset

Cole sees a “regulatory reset” in the coming years in many markets and a more cautious approach by investors. He expects the industry correcting a “disconnect” between low prices for selling wind energy and rising costs to get the projects completed.

A few years ago developers were getting used to cheap credit and rapid technological gains that were improving profitability, and wound up setting electricity prices at levels that were often unsustainable once the parks were completed, he said. Corio is focusing on markets with “cost-reflective pricing,” he said.

“There are still plenty of projects with problems to overcome with the legacy issues,” Cole said. “You still see the big players in the supply chain struggling to report profits, and that needs to be turned around because we really need the supply chain to be healthy.”

Corio’s investments could rise even more if the company is successful at developing projects in Brazil, where the industry is waiting on an offshore wind law to be approved before licensing rounds can start.

Last week Corio signed a memorandum of understanding with Brazilian port developer Prumo Logistica SA to explore using a port in Rio de Janeiro state to develop Corio’s future wind projects. Corio is aiming to develop five offshore wind farms in Brazil totaling up to 6 gigawatts.

Brazil has all the physical conditions to become a leader in offshore wind. The windiest regions are in shallow waters, close to the coastline, and in a country with demand centers all along the coast. It also has a good port infrastructure.

“If you take a look at Brazil, it ticks those boxes in a way that most other countries don’t,” Cole said. “That’s why Brazil is such an attractive market. Physically it makes so much sense.”

