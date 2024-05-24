Labour’s Starmer pitches for Scottish votes on path to UK power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Labour’s Starmer pitches for Scottish votes on path to UK power

By Bloomberg
24/05/2024, 7:01 am
© Photographer: Ian Forsyth/BloombSir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer will pitch for votes in Scotland at a campaign event Friday that will see the Labour leader try to take advantage of turmoil in the Scottish National Party to cement his path to power at the UK election.

Ahead of the vote July 4, Starmer will tell Scottish voters that both the SNP and Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservatives at Westminster have “failed,” seeking to paint his Labour Party as a third way between the Tories and Scottish independence.

Labour would “chart a new course for the country,” and understand the “need for a new feeling in politics,” Starmer will say, according to remarks emailed by his office.

Starmer’s visit to Scotland early in the campaign sees him look to capitalize on the political problems faced by the SNP in recent years, culminating last month in the resignation of former First Minister Humza Yousaf, who was replaced by John Swinney.

Starmer is seen as the main beneficiary of the SNP’s issues, as wresting back Labour’s former strongholds in Scotland’s Central Belt, including Glasgow, from SNP control would be key to the party securing a robust majority.

Labour is ultimately seeking to replace the SNP as the largest party in Scotland. The party has historically needed to win constituencies there to take power. As recently as 2010, Labour won 41 of Scotland’s 59 seats in Westminster. But its vote share collapsed amid burgeoning support for the SNP’s pro-independence message.

Energy Policy

Starmer’s focus is another sign of how SNP has gone in less than two years from a seemingly unassailable position to a party racked by unforced errors.

The campaign event will be focused on energy policy and Labour’s proposal for a publicly-owned clean power company called Great British Energy, in light of the regulator Ofgem being expected to reduce the cap on energy prices in Britain on Friday.

Sunak’s governing Conservatives will seek to create a dividing line with Labour on energy policy and net zero by pledging that the cost of levies on energy bills will be lower in every year of the next Parliament than they were last year.

Labour “aren’t honest about the costs that their reckless net zero targets would place on households,” Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho said in remarks released by the Conservative Party.

