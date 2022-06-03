Scotgov outlines spending plans for £660m ScotWind income

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Scotgov outlines spending plans for £660m ScotWind income

The Scottish Government has set out updated spending plans for the next parliament, promising an increase of more than half a billion pounds of investment to drive down greenhouse gas emissions and build climate resilience.
By Andrew Dykes
03/06/2022, 12:42 pm
© Supplied by DCT MediaScotWind jeremy cresswell
Construction of the Aberdeen Bay wind farm in 2018.

Published this week, the Resource Spending Review sets out high-level parameters for public spending within future Scottish Budgets up to 2026-27.

In it, the government committed to increased spending on heat in buildings, active travel and peatland and woodland restoration.

It also intends to increase capital programmes by more £500 million over the next three years, in a bid to drive further reductions in reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and “build climate resilience” across Scotland.

The plans will be supported by £660 million in income raised from the recent ScotWind leasing round, the review said.

A total of 17 projects with combined capacity of 25 gigawatts were selected during the round, held in January, raising just shy of £700 million.

The government has earmarked £210m of this as a legacy investment in 2026-27, which it says will help secure “lasting benefit for communities”.

“We will work with [Convention of Scottish Local Authorities] COSLA and local authorities to deliver this legacy investment from ScotWind in a way that directly benefits communities”, the review states.

It follows calls to invest the income raised from the round in a new Sovereign Wealth Fund for Scotland, which would benefit both current and future generations.

In addition, the review outlines plans for £4m of resource spending alongside £150m in capital and finance for the North East and Moray Just Transition Fund – a targeted pot of funding aimed at addressing the transition challenges faced by the workforce and businesses across the region.

Worth a total of £500m over ten years, the first £20m portion of the fund opened to expressions of interest this week.

It also vowed to support next phase of the Green Jobs workforce academy to ensure workers have the skills they need as part of a just transition.

Other energy-related commitments include increased spending of up to £75m per year to deliver the Heat in Building Strategy, which the government says will enable £1.8bn investment towards targets to decarbonise over 1 million homes and 50,000 non-domestic buildings by 2030.

£581m of support will be provided for financial transactions that support the economy, including “exceeding” the £200m per year capital commitment for the Scottish National Investment Bank and “renewed support” for other Scottish enterprise agencies.

The government hopes this strategy will support new inward investment in technologies required to deliver its energy transition ambitions, focusing in particular on “ScotWind and hydrogen, space, and decarbonisation of transport.”

Commenting on the climate spending commitments, Net Zero Secretary Michael Matheson said: “This spending review comes at a critical point in the global challenge to address the climate crisis. Tangible global action is becoming ever more urgent, and Scotland is committed to playing its part with some of the most ambitious, legally binding targets in the world.

“That is why our future spending plans prioritise investment in the package of measures to tackle climate change and deliver a just transition – as set out in our updated Climate Change Plan.

“But, as the Finance Secretary set out earlier this week, the challenging fiscal environment in the coming years means we must redouble our focus on efficiency, structural change and collaboration.

“That is why I am committed to ensuring we maximise every penny of public investment, working collaboratively with the private sector and our communities to accelerate delivery of public policies that will reduce emissions, build resilience to the impacts which are locked in, tackle biodiversity loss and help to create a fairer, greener society.”

