Project directors appointed for Scottish offshore wind farms

Project directors have been appointed for two offshore wind farms secured as part of the ScotWind leasing round.

Thomas Hudson took up the role for Broadshore Offshore Wind in September, with David Robertson appointed to the same position for Bellrock Offshore Wind.

A partnership of BlueFloat Energy and Falck Renewables is behind the two developments, both of which will be located off the north-east coast.

Both have extensive experience in the onshore and offshore wind industries around the world.

Originally from Cumbria but now based in Dumfries and Galloway, Mr Hudson began his career in civil engineering and worked on several offshore wind projects, including Beatrice, before moving to BlueFloat earlier this year.

Born and bred in Scotland, Mr Robertson began his career in the oil, gas and petrochemical industry before moving into renewables.

He has delivered several offshore wind projects, most recently working on adapting innovative substructure technology from the oil and gas industry for use in floating offshore wind projects.

Mr Hudson said: “The development of floating offshore wind will be key to achieving Scotland’s net zero ambitions and I am delighted to be involved at such a crucial time, when Scotland can truly realise its potential to become a global centre of excellence in floating offshore wind.”

Mr Robertson said: “A considerable part of our role is to help ensure that the skills of the Scottish workforce can transition into the vibrant floating offshore wind industry, providing jobs and supporting Scotland’s economic growth. This is an amazing opportunity for Scotland, and I’m looking forward to being part of it.”

BlueFloat and partner Falck Renewables paid a combined £41.4 million to secure the Broadshore and Bellrock sites in the ScotWind auction.

Broadshore, a 900 megawatt floating scheme, will be located north of Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, and will allow local residents to share the financial benefits of the project.

A seabed lease was originally agreed for up to 500 MW, but was increased after the plans for the turbine layout were reworked using larger, more efficient units.

Bellrock will also be a floating offshore wind farm, with an installed capacity of 1.2 gigawatts (GW).

Located east of Aberdeen, it will make a significant dent in the Scottish Government’s plan to deliver up to 11 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

Richard Dibley, managing director of Falck Renewables Wind, said: “We are delighted to welcome David and Thomas to our Broadshore and Bellrock developments. They both have an extensive track record in the offshore wind sector, which will be invaluable in delivering projects to boost the Scottish economy, drive the supply chain and benefit communities.”

Carlos Martin, chief executive of BlueFloat, said: “The appointments of Thomas and David bring leadership and expertise to our floating offshore wind operations in Scotland. Their knowledge of the renewables industry and developing offshore wind farms in Scotland will ensure we deliver effective projects that scale up floating offshore wind technology and provide a secure supply of clean energy.”