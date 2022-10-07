Project directors appointed for Scottish offshore wind farms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Project directors appointed for Scottish offshore wind farms

Project directors have been appointed for two offshore wind farms secured as part of the ScotWind leasing round.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
07/10/2022, 11:10 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© ShutterstockProject directors offshore wind
A wind farm at sunset.

Thomas Hudson took up the role for Broadshore Offshore Wind in September, with David Robertson appointed to the same position for Bellrock Offshore Wind.

A partnership of BlueFloat Energy and Falck Renewables is behind the two developments, both of which will be located off the north-east coast.

Both have extensive experience in the onshore and offshore wind industries around the world.

Originally from Cumbria but now based in Dumfries and Galloway, Mr Hudson began his career in civil engineering and worked on several offshore wind projects, including Beatrice, before moving to BlueFloat earlier this year.

Born and bred in Scotland, Mr Robertson began his career in the oil, gas and petrochemical industry before moving into renewables.

He has delivered several offshore wind projects, most recently working on adapting innovative substructure technology from the oil and gas industry for use in floating offshore wind projects.

Mr Hudson said: “The development of floating offshore wind will be key to achieving Scotland’s net zero ambitions and I am delighted to be involved at such a crucial time, when Scotland can truly realise its potential to become a global centre of excellence in floating offshore wind.”

Mr Robertson said: “A considerable part of our role is to help ensure that the skills of the Scottish workforce can transition into the vibrant floating offshore wind industry, providing jobs and supporting Scotland’s economic growth. This is an amazing opportunity for Scotland, and I’m looking forward to being part of it.”

BlueFloat and partner Falck Renewables paid a combined £41.4 million to secure the Broadshore and Bellrock sites in the ScotWind auction.

Broadshore, a 900 megawatt floating scheme, will be located north of Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, and will allow local residents to share the financial benefits of the project.

A seabed lease was originally agreed for up to 500 MW, but was increased after the plans for the turbine layout were reworked using larger, more efficient units.

Bellrock will also be a floating offshore wind farm, with an installed capacity of 1.2 gigawatts (GW).

Located east of Aberdeen, it will make a significant dent in the Scottish Government’s plan to deliver up to 11 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

Richard Dibley, managing director of Falck Renewables Wind, said: “We are delighted to welcome David and Thomas to our Broadshore and Bellrock developments.  They both have an extensive track record in the offshore wind sector, which will be invaluable in delivering projects to boost the Scottish economy, drive the supply chain and benefit communities.”

Carlos Martin, chief executive of BlueFloat, said: “The appointments of Thomas and David bring leadership and expertise to our floating offshore wind operations in Scotland.  Their knowledge of the renewables industry and developing offshore wind farms in Scotland will ensure we deliver effective projects that scale up floating offshore wind technology and provide a secure supply of clean energy.”

