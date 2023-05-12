Court throws out firm’s £400m lawsuit for ScotWind lease damages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Court throws out firm’s £400m lawsuit for ScotWind lease damages

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
12/05/2023, 10:39 pm Updated: 12/05/2023, 10:46 pm
Ocean Winds attempted to sue the BlueFloat Energy consortium over seabed rights 30 miles off Fraserburgh.

A court has thrown out an offshore wind lawsuit for £400m in damages over a contested ScotWind seabed lease off Aberdeenshire.

Ocean Winds, the Franco-Spanish joint venture company, took action in the Scottish Court of Session against BlueFloat Energy and its partner consortium which won seabed rights to the NE6 project in January 2022.

It claimed for £400m damages – profits it said it would have received from the windfarm had it won the lease.

‘Grossly exaggerated, false and misleading’

The firm said the Bluefloat consortium made statements in its bid which were “grossly exaggerated, false and misleading” over its previous experience in floating offshore wind, linked to a project called WindFloat Atlantic off Portugal.

Court documents show Bluefloat “strenuously denies” this. The firm had no comment when approached by Energy Voice.

Ocean Winds said these claims led to BlueFloat winning the ScotWind lease and gave Crown Estate Scotland, which manages the leasing round, cause for action as a breach of contract.

Judge’s decision

The judge Lord Sandison threw out the action in which Ocean Winds accused the Bluefloat consortium of an unlawful means conspiracy.

His decision was, in part, because there may have been other bidders for the NE6 site and there was no guarantee Ocean Winds would have won in any case.

Other factors in the decision included the Statement of Commitment in the lease not being regarded as “any term of a contract” and was “at best some variety of pre-contractual representation”.

On the alleged misrepresentation, Lord Sandison said it is “not necessary to reach that conclusion” to decide whether damages are owed.

In his conclusions, however, he conceded that it is “possible” that the consortium “co-incidentally and independently advanced very similar, if not identical, hypothetical faslehoods”.

He decided not to dismiss the conspiracy claim as irrelevant because it is “far from impossible” to “infer the presence of the requisite ingredients of a conspiracy to injure”.

ScotWind in court over NE6/ Broadshore

Bluefloat is partnered with Falck Renewables – now knows as Renantis – on the NE6 project, which has since been rebranded as Broadshore.

Quantum Energy Partners, Eneus Energy,  TTI Marine Renewables, DNV Services UK, HaskoningDHV UK, Offshore Wind Consultants UK, Energy4All and Vector Renewables Espana are also part of the consortium.

The project site lies 30 miles north of Fraserburgh.

According to Broadshore’s website, the consortium plans to spend £2.63 billion on the Scottish supply chain over the duration of the project.

Ocean Winds, a joint venture of Spain’s EDP Renewables and France’s Engie, was contacted for comment.

