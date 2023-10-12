ScotWind project to share ‘invaluable’ survey data with BGS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

ScotWind project to share ‘invaluable’ survey data with BGS

By Andrew Dykes
12/10/2023, 3:27 pm
© Andrew Dykes/DCT MediaOssian wind farm stand at Floating Offshore Wind 2023 event. Aberdeen.
Ossian wind farm stand at Floating Offshore Wind 2023 event. Aberdeen.

Developers of the Ossian floating wind farm have agreed a partnership with the British Geological Survey (BGS) to share survey data from the offshore site.

Ossian’s backers said the data would help further the work of the geological survey and geoscience organisation and aid our understanding of Earth’s structure.

Ossian is being developed by a consortium comprised of SSE Renewables, Marubeni and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP). The group secured the up-to-3.6GW site in the E1 area around 50 miles off the Angus Coast as part of the flagship ScotWind leasing round in 2022.

Fugro and Ocean Infinity began geophysical work across the 330-square-mile site in spring this year, conducting downhole geotechnical sampling and in situ cone penetration testing, as well as vibro-cores and deep push seabed cone penetration tests, respectively.

A full geophysical and benthic survey of the area was also carried out last year.

The seabed at the site, which lies around 72m below sea level, would once have been completely covered by ice. The geophysical data collected so far will allow BGS scientists to understand more about its composition and how this has changed over time due to environmental changes and challenges.

BGS will now be able to advance its knowledge and understanding of the rock and soil units under the seabed and update baseline data for the region, with benefits for the wider offshore industry.

SSE has worked with BGS on data-sharing initiatives for more than a decade, though Ossian is the first floating ScotWind project to formalise such a partnership. Further collaboration opportunities and educational initiatives are also set to be explored.

Ossian senior project manager David Willson said: “At Ossian collaboration is a key project value. As one of the first floating wind farms of commercial scale, we will be developing and testing new techniques and technologies and we recognise the positive impact that working collaboratively can have on the wider sector and the UK’s push to reach net-zero.

“Our partnership with BGS allows us to contribute to the advancement of knowledge and understanding about the environment we are operating in and support the organisation’s invaluable work in informing better use of our marine resources.”

BGS relies on the support of private sector companies to help maintain the most up to date modelling, with marine geoscientist Gareth Carter saying partnerships such as these are “fundamental” to maintaining the currency and integrity of its data.

“This new agreement with Ossian will provide us with invaluable insight which will improve our geological understanding of the wider project site.

“Through this collaborative venture, we will be able to update our models and understanding of the ground conditions across the region, which will benefit all stakeholders in the offshore sector.

“BGS are very pleased to have the opportunity to continue our successful partnership with SSE through the Ossian data sharing initiative.

“As increasing numbers of offshore developments get underway, there is a significant opportunity for developers to take inspiration from Ossian’s collaborative approach and contribute to public-good science with similar data sharing initiatives.”

