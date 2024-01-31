James McCallum: Energy firms must embrace ‘power of technology’ to ease their troubles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Opinion

James McCallum: Energy firms must embrace ‘power of technology’ to ease their troubles

Xergy founder James McCallum discusses the role of technology in helping improve energy firms' margins.
By James McCallum
31/01/2024, 7:00 am
james mccallum xergy
James McCallum is chairman of Xergy, developer of the Proteus digital work management platform.

As we move towards a meaningful energy transition, 2024 is throwing up challenges that are reshaping the trajectory of energy projects.

Policy switches from government, the competing agendas of different energy providers, cost inflation and the constant struggle for securing investment, have put many projects on the back burner. It is becoming increasingly evident that operators, developers, and the supply chain must proactively drive efficiencies if projects are to be successfully delivered.

The energy transition landscape is marked by seemingly continuous flux, both regulatory and market driven. When I speak to senior figures within the energy sector they talk of uncertainty and changes of direction that undermine confidence and can affect crucial investment decisions and long-term planning.

Cost inflation throughout the supply chain, caused by global shocks such as the pandemic, the Ukraine war and instability in the Middle East, further compounds the problem, squeezing profit margins and putting financial viability at risk. This means there is greater pressure to find innovative ways to manage costs and optimise resources.

This was particularly evident in 2023. For example, many offshore wind projects have been affected by the perfect storm (pun most definitely intended) of high tariffs and supply chain issues. Meanwhile, oil and gas firms are still dealing with windfall tax fallout and are bracing for a likely General Election in 2024 that could herald a new Government and further changes in policy.

With so many external pressures, businesses must get back to dealing with what is within their control and move towards greater digitalisation and the use of analytic tools to reduce costs and increase margins in tight markets.

I have spent my career looking at how to maximise efficiency and it amazes me when I speak to many other successful businesspeople about their pain points, and they still don’t leverage the power of technology to ease their troubles. We hear so much about how Artificial Intelligence will change our lives – and it most certainly will – but there are already smart business tools in the market that can genuinely transform the way companies do business.

The emphasis on efficiency isn’t solely about mitigating the impact of external factors; it’s about fortifying the energy industry against uncertainties. This can be achieved by embracing technological advancements, leveraging data-driven insights, and harnessing the power of specialised project management software.

Software, equipped with features tailored to the complexities of the energy sector, has emerged as a crucial asset. It allows for streamlined collaboration, real-time tracking, risk assessment, and predictive analysis, empowering project managers to make informed decisions swiftly and effectively.

Time, often a critical factor in project delivery, is saved through automated workflows, centralised data management, and seamless communication channels. Additionally, the financial savings stemming from reduced errors, minimised rework, and optimised resource allocation are significant, bolstering the bottom line of projects.

The role of well-managed and controlled projects has become the linchpin for success – especially in securing decent margins for hard-pressed businesses.

Operators and the supply chain are recognising the transformative potential of digitalisation, not only as a response to current challenges but as a strategic investment for the future. As we navigate the complexities of energy transition, efficiency and digitalisation in project management will undoubtedly play an increasingly significant role in delivering a sustainable and prosperous future.

James McCallum is chairman and co-founder of Xergy. With offices in Aberdeen, Broughty Ferry, Dubai, and Perth, Australia, the company’s project management software Proteus enables customers to ​simplify the way they work on projects.​​​ It is an end-to-end project management software tool that delivers detailed workflows that cover every aspect of complex engineering projects. 

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts