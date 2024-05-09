Rosebank: Oil and politics at play in new Energy Voice documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Special Features

Rosebank: Oil and politics at play in new Energy Voice documentary

By Energy Voice
09/05/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 09/05/2024, 8:26 am

A new Energy Voice documentary will answer key questions on the furor around Rosebank, the largest untapped find in UK waters and perhaps the most controversial oil field of recent times.

Between various COP conferences, rising oil and gas prices, windfall taxes and job cuts for the energy industry, Rosebank has been placed at the centre of a battleground on the climate and the future of the sector.

Energy Voice’s documentary, The Road to Rosebank, explores the politics and controversy surrounding the UK’s largest undeveloped oil field, as questions arise on its emissions, investment and its role for energy security.

The film assesses the unprecedented political pressure on the industry as a general election looms, balancing the industry view of the need for projects like this in the UK against thousands of people who have signed petitions to “Stop Rosebank”.

It asks whether the UK should halt new investment as oil and gas fields dwindle and renewables jobs are yet to scale up, while also assessing whether oil and gas firms are doing enough to move the green transition dial.

Rosebank’s emissions, including its scope 3 end products, come under the spotlight, as the piece also analyses whether this activist “lightning rod” has drawn attention away from other fields being approved in the UK with higher emissions intensity.

Still of Arne Gurtner, senior vice president UK & Ireland at Equinor, from The Road to Rosebank documentary.

Including exclusive interviews from operator Equinor, opposition NGOs, politicians, unions, analysts and commentators, the film investigates the role of the project on the UK and global stage and what needs to be done to secure a just transition for the sector.

What is the Rosebank oil field? 

Sitting 80 miles off Shetland, the 300-million-barrel oil field has been subject to national and international press attention, particularly in the wake of the “Stop Rosebank” campaign and the spike in commodity prices following the invasion of Ukraine.

Tessa Khan, founder and executive director of Uplift, an NGO contesting Rosebank oil field's approval. © Supplied by DCT
Uplift’s Tessa Khan.

Approved in September 2023, work is underway to bring the project online in coming years, expected to keep producing into the 2050s.

As the International Energy Agency says no to new long-lead oil projects, this first-of-its-kind piece for Energy Voice examines whether the UK – and the world – continues to need projects like Rosebank.

The documentary includes analysis on how it stacks up to megaprojects in the North Sea’s history and those planned for other parts of the world.

A prism for the future of the industry

The piece spans from climate controversy of Cop26 in Glasgow to the surging oil prices of 2022 to today’s stormy political conditions leading to the election.

Economics, imports, security, emissions and the workforce form key pillars of the piece, as the future of investment and jobs in the sector is put in doubt by policymakers.

Still of Scottish Labour Michael Marra from Road to Rosebank documentary. © Supplied by DCT
Scottish Labour shadow finance secretary Michael Marra.

Who is in ‘The Road to Rosebank’ documentary?

The hour-long piece spans several topics, starting with why Rosebank has proven so controversial.

From there, it assesses topics including energy security, emissions, climate checkpoints, legal challenges against Rosebank, jobs and economics, the pledge of a “proper windfall tax” under Labour and the asks going into an election year.

Contributing interviews include Equinor UK vice president Arne Gurtner, Tessa Khan from NGO Uplift, Scottish Conservative MP David Duguid, Scottish Labour shadow finance secretary Michael Marra and RGU energy institute director, professor Paul de Leeuw.

The hour-long piece also includes Alex Armitage of the Shetland Greens discussing fuel poverty on the islands, Unite the Union and Offshore Energies UK on the energy jobs transition, analysts from Westwood Global and Welligence, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, along with other industry commentators.

“The Road to Rosebank” is exclusive to Energy Voice subscribers.

Recommended for you

Tags