Norway Well-Slot: Discoveries in the North Sea and Norwegian Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
uncategorized

Norway Well-Slot: Discoveries in the North Sea and Norwegian Sea

By Stephen Coomber, senior analyst, Westwood Global Energy Group
05/06/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Odjfell Drillingwell slot drilling north sea
The Deepsea Stavanger has been hitting the mark in Norway

As of 30 May, Westwood Global Energy reports that there is one appraisal and three exploration wells active on the NCS.

The appraisal well is in the Northern North Sea at Øst Frigg Beta/Epsilon was announced as an oil discovery and is completing. Three exploration wells are drilling in the Northern North Sea at Carmen, Litago and Oseberg Lambda. Since the last report, two exploration well programs completed, with Tott West in the Norwegian Sea as a gas condensate discovery and Eggen in the Northern North Sea, with no results announced to date. Three exploration well programs spudded at Litago, Eggen and Oseberg Lambda.

North Sea

The 30/6-C-2 A Oseberg Lambda well, operated by Equinor, was spudded on 19 May from the existing Oseberg C platform. The deviated well will test Statfjord Formation reservoir in the Lambda tilted fault block.

The Equinor-operated 31/2-23 Eggen well was completed on 22 May, after being spudded on 9 May with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The well targeted the Upper and Middle Jurassic in a downthrown fault block. JV partner DNO holds pre-drill resources of 15 – 100 mmboe. No results have been announced.

The 31/2-24 Litago well, operated by Equinor, was spudded on 7 May with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The well is targeting the Upper and Middle Jurassic in a downthrown fault block. JV partner DNO holds pre-drill mean resources of 25 – 195 mmboe.

The Wellesley-operated 35/10-10 S Carmen well was spudded on 4 April with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub. The well is targeting a high impact, HPHT play in the Middle and Lower Jurassic. The operator quoted pre-drill mean resources of 109 mmboe.

The 25/2-24 S, A, C, B, Øst Frigg Beta/Epsilon well, operated by Aker BP, is in the process of completing as an oil discovery, after being spudded on 1 March with the Scarabeo 8. Three horizontal sidetracks tested the Beta West, Alfa South and Epsilon Eocene injectite targets. Aker BP announced the well as an oil discovery with gross recoverable volumes of 40 – 90 mmboe. The discoveries will be tied back to the Yggdrasil development.

Norwegian Sea

The Equinor-operated 6406/5-2 S Tott West well was completed on 1 May, after being spudded on 10 March with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The well was targeting the Middle and Lower Jurassic in a tilted fault block structure. A 24m (79ft) gas condensate column was encountered within a 60m (197ft) thick Middle Jurassic Garn Formation. Water bearing sandstones, 102m (335ft) and 140m (459ft) thick, were encountered in the Middle Jurassic Ile Formation and Lower Jurassic Tofte Formations respectively. Westwood currently hold the well as non-commercial.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts