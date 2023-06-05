Norway Well-Slot: Discoveries in the North Sea and Norwegian Sea

As of 30 May, Westwood Global Energy reports that there is one appraisal and three exploration wells active on the NCS.

The appraisal well is in the Northern North Sea at Øst Frigg Beta/Epsilon was announced as an oil discovery and is completing. Three exploration wells are drilling in the Northern North Sea at Carmen, Litago and Oseberg Lambda. Since the last report, two exploration well programs completed, with Tott West in the Norwegian Sea as a gas condensate discovery and Eggen in the Northern North Sea, with no results announced to date. Three exploration well programs spudded at Litago, Eggen and Oseberg Lambda.

North Sea

The 30/6-C-2 A Oseberg Lambda well, operated by Equinor, was spudded on 19 May from the existing Oseberg C platform. The deviated well will test Statfjord Formation reservoir in the Lambda tilted fault block.

The Equinor-operated 31/2-23 Eggen well was completed on 22 May, after being spudded on 9 May with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The well targeted the Upper and Middle Jurassic in a downthrown fault block. JV partner DNO holds pre-drill resources of 15 – 100 mmboe. No results have been announced.

The 31/2-24 Litago well, operated by Equinor, was spudded on 7 May with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The well is targeting the Upper and Middle Jurassic in a downthrown fault block. JV partner DNO holds pre-drill mean resources of 25 – 195 mmboe.

The Wellesley-operated 35/10-10 S Carmen well was spudded on 4 April with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub. The well is targeting a high impact, HPHT play in the Middle and Lower Jurassic. The operator quoted pre-drill mean resources of 109 mmboe.

The 25/2-24 S, A, C, B, Øst Frigg Beta/Epsilon well, operated by Aker BP, is in the process of completing as an oil discovery, after being spudded on 1 March with the Scarabeo 8. Three horizontal sidetracks tested the Beta West, Alfa South and Epsilon Eocene injectite targets. Aker BP announced the well as an oil discovery with gross recoverable volumes of 40 – 90 mmboe. The discoveries will be tied back to the Yggdrasil development.

Norwegian Sea

The Equinor-operated 6406/5-2 S Tott West well was completed on 1 May, after being spudded on 10 March with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The well was targeting the Middle and Lower Jurassic in a tilted fault block structure. A 24m (79ft) gas condensate column was encountered within a 60m (197ft) thick Middle Jurassic Garn Formation. Water bearing sandstones, 102m (335ft) and 140m (459ft) thick, were encountered in the Middle Jurassic Ile Formation and Lower Jurassic Tofte Formations respectively. Westwood currently hold the well as non-commercial.