Emissions measuring and monitoring technology sought for new net zero roadmap

By Mathew Perry
04/10/2023, 5:00 am
© Supplied by Scottish clusterUK CCS delays OEUK
Grangemouth is Scotland's largest emitter of carbon pollution but aims to be carbon neutral by 2045 by storing emissions under the North Sea.

The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) and North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) have launched a call for emissions measuring and monitoring technology to feature in a new roadmap.

Developed collaboratively by the NZTC and NSTA, the roadmap will provide offshore and onshore asset operators with data on currently available emissions measuring and monitoring technologies and those on the horizon.

NZTC chief operating officer Rebecca Allison said the emissions technology landscape is a rapidly evolving space.

“Understanding the solutions available, their potential, and how to implement them is key and this roadmap will provide an invaluable resource for operators,” Ms Allison said.

© Supplied by Kellas Midstream
Project Canary emissions sensor at CATS.

“Through our latest call, we will identify the emissions measuring and monitoring technologies that are going to drive progress, fill the gaps identified by industry, and encourage wider adoption.”

NSTA measurement and allocation manager Doug Griffin said the roadmap will play a key role in ensuring the best technologies are widely adopted.

“This will improve the reliability of operators’ estimates of greenhouse gas emissions from their upstream activities on the UKCS,” Mr Griffin said.

The roadmap will include the readiness of emissions monitoring and measuring technologies, modification requirements, and provide indicative implementation costs.

In a statement announcing the initiative, the NZTC and NSTA encouraged technology developers with solutions focusing on power generation, flaring, and venting, that are nearing deployment capability or already deployed to apply.

Submissions will be evaluated for suitability in the roadmap against a range of criteria including suitability for offshore application, scale of modifications needed, and measurement accuracy.

Companies have until Friday, November 3rd to submit their technology for consideration through the Net Zero Technology Centre website.

