Aberdeen’s READ Cased Hole targets investment and jobs boost from HQ upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
uncategorized

Aberdeen’s READ Cased Hole targets investment and jobs boost from HQ upgrade

By Energy Reporter
20/11/2023, 2:28 pm
© Supplied by READ Cased HoleREAD Cased Hole Managing Director Bruce Melvin (right) and Workshop and Maintenance Team Leader, Chris Roe.
READ Cased Hole Managing Director Bruce Melvin (right) and Workshop and Maintenance Team Leader, Chris Roe.

Specialist oil and gas well logging firm READ Cased Hole is targeting a jobs and growth boost from upgrades to its Viking House headquarters in Aberdeen’s Bridge of Don.

READ will spend £250,000 upgrading the facility, and the company told Energy Voice it anticipates the refurbishment will create “up to five jobs in the coming months”.

In addition, the investment will “enhance the efficient turnaround of repairs, both for its own fleet and for local businesses”, the company said.

READ said the move “underlines its commitment to its Aberdeen home” and will “provide a springboard for growth” by opening up new income streams due to the improved facilities.

READ managing director Bruce Melvin said: “In order to capitalise on the opportunities in our space, it is vital that we are correctly positioned.

“The investment in our facility in Aberdeen’s Bridge of Don will do exactly that whilst giving us an important central base from which we can fulfil our ambitious growth plans, both at home and overseas.”

Established in Norway in 1984, READ relocated its headquarters to Aberdeen in 1990.

To date, its specialist teams have serviced more than 5,200 wells in 16 countries operating from strategically located presence in Houston, Alaska, Australia, Kazakhstan, and Qatar in addition to Aberdeen.

In 2022, READ merged with Norwegian oil services firm HydraWell in a move aimed at creating a new well integrity specialist focused on late-life oilfield activities.

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts