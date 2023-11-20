Aberdeen’s READ Cased Hole targets investment and jobs boost from HQ upgrade

Specialist oil and gas well logging firm READ Cased Hole is targeting a jobs and growth boost from upgrades to its Viking House headquarters in Aberdeen’s Bridge of Don.

READ will spend £250,000 upgrading the facility, and the company told Energy Voice it anticipates the refurbishment will create “up to five jobs in the coming months”.

In addition, the investment will “enhance the efficient turnaround of repairs, both for its own fleet and for local businesses”, the company said.

READ said the move “underlines its commitment to its Aberdeen home” and will “provide a springboard for growth” by opening up new income streams due to the improved facilities.

READ managing director Bruce Melvin said: “In order to capitalise on the opportunities in our space, it is vital that we are correctly positioned.

“The investment in our facility in Aberdeen’s Bridge of Don will do exactly that whilst giving us an important central base from which we can fulfil our ambitious growth plans, both at home and overseas.”

Established in Norway in 1984, READ relocated its headquarters to Aberdeen in 1990.

To date, its specialist teams have serviced more than 5,200 wells in 16 countries operating from strategically located presence in Houston, Alaska, Australia, Kazakhstan, and Qatar in addition to Aberdeen.

In 2022, READ merged with Norwegian oil services firm HydraWell in a move aimed at creating a new well integrity specialist focused on late-life oilfield activities.