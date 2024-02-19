SPE Aberdeen presents Geothermal 2024 – ‘Heating up the Market’

The eagerly anticipated annual Geothermal Seminar, organised by SPE Aberdeen, is set to take place on 21 – 22 February.

Building on the success of previous events, the Seminar remains at the forefront of fostering innovation, collaboration, and advancements in Geothermal Energy production, science, engineering, and economics.

This two-day virtual seminar offers attendees the opportunity to watch live technical presentations, get involved in Q&A and panel sessions, learn about the latest technologies from the 5-minute “Tech-byte” presentations, and network with like-minded professionals on a global scale. View the programme here.

Did you know geothermal energy has the potential to provide up to one fifth of the UK’s electricity demand and a vast amount of our heating? Can geothermal energy prove to be the solution to the energy trilemma and our future energy mix?

© Supplied by DCT House

Geothermal energy is a clean, renewable, and sustainable source of energy that is available 24/7, making it a dependable source of heat and, in favourable locations, baseload dispatchable power. Unlike wind and solar energy, which are dependent on weather conditions, geothermal energy is not subject to the same fluctuations and can be counted on to provide consistent and reliable energy.

When it comes to energy security, this reliability is especially crucial as it lessens the region’s dependence on imported energy and strengthens its resilience to supply interruptions. Geothermal energy can offer a reliable source of energy that can lessen the effects of an interruption to the energy supply, such as a natural disaster or geopolitical conflict.

Heating and cooling represent about half of Europe’s energy demand which has relied heavily on imported fossil fuels to meet that demand. We are witnessing a surge in Geothermal projects across Europe, as strong policy support and financial investment has helped to drive this growth. The integration of geothermal energy into local district heating systems is becoming more and more popular in Europe, as evidenced by the ambitious and larger-scale geothermal heating projects like those undertaken in Denmark, Poland and the city of Munich in Germany.

© Supplied by DCT House

Our seminar aims to share knowledge and help geothermal energy reach its full potential here in the UK. We bring together experts from across a wide range of backgrounds, relevant and real cases studies and technology developments that can help scale geothermal globally.

Across the two days, delegates can expect to hear presentations from Baseload Capital, Baker Hughes, Expro, GTN, Halliburton, HydroVolve, Roemex, Rystad Energy, TownRock Energy, Thar Energy, TNO, and more… Plus, a panel of experts from Ceraphi, the Net Zero Technology Centre, and The Aukland Project will discuss how the UK is committed to supporting geothermal growth.

There is still time to book your tickets for this event, and with everything taking place online, location is no barrier! All content will be available on-demand to attendees for one month after the conclusion of the event so if you can’t manage live, there’s still an opportunity to take advantage of all the seminar content. To view the Seminar programme and to register to attend, visit the SPE Aberdeen website.