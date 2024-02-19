SPE Aberdeen presents Geothermal 2024 – ‘Heating up the Market’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SPE Aberdeen presents Geothermal 2024 – ‘Heating up the Market’

By Reporter
19/02/2024, 7:00 am
The eagerly anticipated annual Geothermal Seminar, organised by SPE Aberdeen, is set to take place on 21 – 22 February.

Building on the success of previous events, the Seminar remains at the forefront of fostering innovation, collaboration, and advancements in Geothermal Energy production, science, engineering, and economics.

This two-day virtual seminar offers attendees the opportunity to watch live technical presentations, get involved in Q&A and panel sessions, learn about the latest technologies from the 5-minute “Tech-byte” presentations, and network with like-minded professionals on a global scale.  View the programme here. 

Did you know geothermal energy has the potential to provide up to one fifth of the UK’s electricity demand and a vast amount of our heating? Can geothermal energy prove to be the solution to the energy trilemma and our future energy mix?

© Supplied by DCT House
Ingrid Huldal, Expro .

Geothermal energy is a clean, renewable, and sustainable source of energy that is available 24/7, making it a dependable source of heat and, in favourable locations, baseload dispatchable power. Unlike wind and solar energy, which are dependent on weather conditions, geothermal energy is not subject to the same fluctuations and can be counted on to provide consistent and reliable energy.

When it comes to energy security, this reliability is especially crucial as it lessens the region’s dependence on imported energy and strengthens its resilience to supply interruptions. Geothermal energy can offer a reliable source of energy that can lessen the effects of an interruption to the energy supply, such as a natural disaster or geopolitical conflict.

Heating and cooling represent about half of Europe’s energy demand which has relied heavily on imported fossil fuels to meet that demand.  We are witnessing a surge in Geothermal projects across Europe, as strong policy support and financial investment has helped to drive this growth. The integration of geothermal energy into local district heating systems is becoming more and more popular in Europe, as evidenced by the ambitious and larger-scale geothermal heating projects like those undertaken in Denmark, Poland and the city of Munich in Germany.

© Supplied by DCT House
Geothermal power plant.

Our seminar aims to share knowledge and help geothermal energy reach its full potential here in the UK.  We bring together experts from across a wide range of backgrounds, relevant and real cases studies and technology developments that can help scale geothermal globally.

Across the two days, delegates can expect to hear presentations from Baseload Capital, Baker Hughes, Expro, GTN, Halliburton, HydroVolve, Roemex, Rystad Energy, TownRock Energy, Thar Energy, TNO, and more…  Plus, a panel of experts from Ceraphi, the Net Zero Technology Centre, and The Aukland Project will discuss how the UK is committed to supporting geothermal growth.

There is still time to book your tickets for this event, and with everything taking place online, location is no barrier!  All content will be available on-demand to attendees for one month after the conclusion of the event so if you can’t manage live, there’s still an opportunity to take advantage of all the seminar content.  To view the Seminar programme and to register to attend, visit the SPE Aberdeen website. 

