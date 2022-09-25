AREG Energy Futures conference to highlight size of prize for north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) is set to bring hundreds of delegates together to discuss the region’s role in a net zero economy with a keynote speech delivered by Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, Michael Matheson.

He will be joined by Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) Ltd, Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive officer of Port of Aberdeen, Davide Coppola, head of space applications at the European Space Agency (ESA) and Michael Tholen, acting chief executive officer and director of sustainability at Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), at the event at P&J Live on 15 November.

Together the speakers will set out the vision for the region’s integrated energy future, highlighting investment opportunities and the knock-on impacts for the supply chain.

The programme will also feature interactive panel sessions during the day addressing some of the challenges and gaps on scaling up offshore renewables, supply chain – engineering, innovation and digitalisation and education, skills and training.

A dedicated hydrogen programme is being curated by North East Scotland Hydrogen Ambition Steering Committee (NESH2A), a group of experienced executives from both public and private sector organisations who are actively working on developing a hydrogen economy in the region, including Aberdeen City Council, bp, Storegga, Net Zero Technology Centre, ERM, SGN, ETZ Ltd, Hydrasun, Scottish Enterprise and North East Scotland College.

The day kicks-off with a business breakfast, in association with Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, marking the launch of the Energy Transition 36 report. The research carried out alongside KPMG and ETZ limited shines a spotlight on the opportunities that lie ahead for companies in the region.

The exhibition space will include interactive displays and a ‘tech bites’ area, featuring short presentations examining the latest solutions to reduce carbon emissions. The event will conclude with an evening dinner, with registrations to open shortly.

AREG CEO David Rodger commented: “It’s an exciting time for the energy industry and the agenda we’re setting is topical and timely. Whilst COP 27 takes place in Egypt at the same time, we’ll be offering an opportunity for constructive debate right here in the North East on the issues most pertinent to businesses and our communities as they navigate current cost challenges and the ongoing energy transition.

“Companies are looking to capitalise on the opportunities that lie ahead and it is vital that industry transfers the expertise we have from decades of oil and gas production, setting a clear path to becoming an energy hub with a thriving economy based on renewables.”

“Our conference and exhibition will focus on some of the fastest developing areas, such as offshore wind and hydrogen, as well as the skills and training needed to meet the needs of the energy transition now and in the future.”

Mike Fleming, Chair of NESH2A (North East Scotland Hydrogen Ambition) Steering Committee, added: “The hydrogen programme for the Energy Futures event is taking shape and it will demonstrate that the hydrogen economy is here and happening. The North East of Scotland is rapidly becoming one of the first real hydrogen regions in the UK, both deploying and producing hydrogen and innovating and creating the hydrogen solutions for tomorrow and testing them in real life. We’ll be looking at how hydrogen will rapidly scale up over the next decade as more investment is attracted to Scotland.”

A number of sponsors and supporters are on board and there is a growing interest in exhibition space. Event sponsors so far include STC INSISO and North Star with Energy Voice as the lead media partner and further support from groups including Scottish Renewables and The Scottish Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (SHFCA).

Ryan Stevenson, head of Energy Voice, said: “We’re delighted to be media partners for AREG’s Energy Futures Conference and Exhibition. AREG plays a vital role in bringing key stakeholders together to pave the way for Aberdeen’s future as a clean energy hub.

“This brand new conference is a vital way to facilitate debate on this journey and showcase the expertise, skills and technology leading the energy transition. It’s exciting for Energy Voice to be involved and we very much look forward to covering the key developments and stories that emerge from the event.”

To explore sponsorship opportunities click here or contact drodger@aberdeenrenewables.com