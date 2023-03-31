Net Zero Workforce in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Events

Net Zero Workforce in pictures

By Ryan Duff
31/03/2023, 12:42 pm Updated: 31/03/2023, 3:23 pm
© Supplied by Paul GlendellEnergy Voice's Net Zero Workforce event in Aberdeen
Energy Voice's Net Zero Workforce event in Aberdeen

This week saw the Energy Voice’s second Net Zero Workforce event, taking place at the Aberdeen Science Centre, delegates and panellists discussed attracting new talent and reskilling existing workers.

Across multiple sessions and a skills workshop, the event looked to find solutions to key problems around recruitment and skills with a view to generating actionable outcomes for our audience.

To kick off the proceedings, the head of Energy Voice, Ryan Stevenson, took to the stage to deliver opening remarks and welcome those in attendance.

© Supplied by Paul Glendell Ryan Stevenson, head of Energy Voice at the Net Zero Workforce event in Aberdeen
© Supplied by Paul Glendell Energy Voice's Net Zero Workforce event in Aberdeen
© Supplied by Paul Glendell Energy Voice's Net Zero Workforce event in Aberdeen

Session 1 – Skills in Transition

Session one started with pannel one’s moderator, Matt Jacobs vice president of Operations and Partnerships at X-Academy.

Mr Jacobs chaired a discussion between founder of Energy Insider Murray Edward Duguid, headmaster of Albyn School Steffan Horsman and director of Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) North East Margo Milne.

Focusing on the new mix of skills needed as the energy industry gears up for the massive transformation, the first discussion explored how upskilling, reskilling, training and educational support can help achieve decarbonisation and net zero goals.

© Supplied by Paul Glendell Panel 1 at the Net Zero workforce event
© Supplied by Paul Glendell
© Supplied by Paul Glendell
© Supplied by Paul Glendell
© Supplied by Paul Glendell

Session 2 – North Sea Transition Powerhouse

The second panel session of the day posed the some key questions: What does the industry (and government) need to do to retain that resource and deliver a just transition? What is the jobs market like now? What are the challenges we need to solve to make the North Sea an attractive place to work in the future? How can we create new jobs and safeguard existing ones?

Moderated by co-founder and director of Fennex, Nassima Brown, this discussion welcomed TMM Recruitment’s chief executive Amanda McCulloch, Onboard Tracker’s managing director Kevin Coll, Hydrasun Group’s operations director Stuart Gardiner and senior lecturer in chemical engineering at University of Aberdeen, Alf Martinez-Felipe.

© Supplied by Paul Glendell Panel 2 of the Net Zero Workforce event in Aberdeen
© Supplied by Paul Glendell
© Supplied by Paul Glendell
© Supplied by Paul Glendell

Skills workshop

Following positive feedback on the CCUS workshop held at the Future North Sea conference in February, Energy Voice invited X Academy to host a skills innovation workshop to round off the Net Zero Workforce event.

Hosted by Matt Jacobs, the session also featured input from the X Academy team who led a vibrant discussion on the innovative thinking required to reskill and upskill the workforce so its ready for net zero.

© Supplied by Paul Glendell To go with story by Ryan Duff. Net Zero Workforce in pictures Picture shows; Energy Voice's Net Zero Workforce event in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Paul Glendell Date; 30/03/2023
© Supplied by Paul Glendell To go with story by Ryan Duff. Net Zero Workforce in pictures Picture shows; Energy Voice's Net Zero Workforce event in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Paul Glendell Date; 30/03/2023
© Supplied by Paul Glendell To go with story by Ryan Duff. Net Zero Workforce in pictures Picture shows; Energy Voice's Net Zero Workforce event in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Paul Glendell Date; 30/03/2023

Speaking at the event, Energy Voice’s Ryan Stevenson said: “Our industry has come in for a lot of stick in the past year with high prices hitting consumers in the pocket and questions about sustainable growth. But as more people look for purpose in their job, you could argue there is no better place than energy to provide such meaningful work.”

That need for a sense of purpose in their work was echoed by TMM Recruitment’s McCulloch in her presentation which gave a very good overview of the energy jobs market at present.

“Many entering the workforce these days are asking themselves how they can help save the planet,” Stevenson continued. “The energy sector offers a real opportunity for those people to have some agency in this most noble ambition. Being part of the industry is a way to help drive decarbonisation and expedite the path to net zero. This doesn’t necessarily mean switching roles from working on an offshore rig to working on offshore wind turbines.

The parameters are much broader – with the lawyers, accountants, marketing, HR teams and multiple other disciplines equally as important on this journey.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts