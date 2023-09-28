Sell out W.I.N.E event garners ‘amazing’ support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sell out W.I.N.E event garners ‘amazing’ support

By Ryan Duff
28/09/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Kami Thomson / DC ThWelcome to W.I.N.E signage.
Welcome to W.I.N.E signage.

The first-ever Women in New Energy event (W.I.N.E) took place in Aberdeen’s Chester Hotel this week and there is a “huge appetite” for the event, says Think PR’s chief executive.

The Think PR boss Annabel Sall said: “The feedback and support from the industry has been amazing – what came from a discussion about the need for a platform to share knowledge, expertise and insight into the new energy sector is now a sold-out event.

“We knew there was a need for mentoring too and we are delighted to be the catalyst for discussion around this and the other challenges and opportunities too.”

As an initial idea between Ms Sall and Beena Sharma, chief executive of CCU International, W.I.N.E was launched in partnership with Energy Voice and supported by Expro, Aker Solutions, Wood, LMS, 3t, Leyton, TotalEnergies and AXIS Network.

Ms Sall added: “The amazing feedback we have had following our first event for Women in New Energy shows the huge appetite there is in understanding how we can support people from all backgrounds in this industry as well as those entering the sector.

“My passion is ensuring we encourage the younger generation to look at the new energy market as an interesting, fulfilling and rewarding opportunity and the way to do this is through effective PR and Marketing with support from the industry.”

© Supplied by Kami Thomson / DC Th
Think PR CEO Annabel Sall and CCU International CEO Beena Sharma at the first-ever W.I.N.E event in Aberdeen.

The event held two-panel sessions and audience Q&A sessions as well as an exclusive AXIS mentoring clinic, a Private 3t Workshop and a drinks reception.

Panel session one, titled ‘local leaders’, was moderated by Ms Sharma and welcomed Ingrid Huldal, director of portfolio advancement at Expro, Christina Horspool, vice president of sustainability and climate action at X – Academy, Sarah Clark, executive business partner to chief executive officer at Wood, Martin Hottass, corporate development director at 3t, and Jessica McGlynn, senior technical consultant at Leyton.

Following a mentoring clinic for in-person attendees by gender diversity group AXIS Network the second panel session covering international influencers was moderated by Fiona Booth, finance and HR director at Load Monitoring Systems.

The second-panel session played host to Alessandra Simone, petroleum engineer and project technical leader at Geostock Sandia, Paula Smith, head of people and organisation UK at Aker Solutions, Marielle Inizan, Central North Sea asset director at TotalEnergies, Nick Little, head of school at ISA, and Aine Mishra, change management consultant at EY.

Ms Sall commented: “As a business, the new energy sector has been a focus for us for some time. Every story is different and we have been there to help businesses identify the best way to communicate to their target audience, through the right platforms in a proactive and strategic way.

“Our role is to also ensure our clients are updated with current trends, topics and industry focuses to ensure they can focus on their own business and success.”

Over 200 delegates attended the W.I.N.E and plans for further events and initiatives will be announced this year.

