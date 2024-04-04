AFBE-UK welcomes energy leaders to D&I event, AFBELive 2024

Diversity and inclusion group AFBE-UK is welcoming energy sector guests to its upcoming event in London.

Around 600 people are expected to attend AFBELive 2024, which will take place on Tuesday, April 23 at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London.

Scotland-connected industry speakers include Paul de Leeuw, director of the energy transition at Robert Gordon University; Dr David Leiper, company medical officer at Harbour Energy; Edafe Onerhime, executive director and intelligent automation lead at JPMorgan Chase & Co; Dushyant Sharma, strategy implementation lead at bp and Ibim Diri, transition programme manager at AFBE-UK.

Dr Ollie Folayan MBE, co-chair of AFBE-UK Scotland, said: “We are thrilled to continue our journey of celebrating achievements and advancing diversity and inclusion in the engineering and technology sectors.

“It has been tremendous to witness the growth of our membership over the last year as well as the enthusiastic participation of Scottish companies and individuals.

“This conference serves as a prime platform for fostering connections, sharing insights and nurturing collaboration that drive positive change within our industries.”

The Future of Engineering: Human Centric Solutions

The theme for the event is ‘The Future of Engineering: Human Centric Solutions’ and the host for AFBE-UK’s second exhibition and conference will be Julianna Moats, system safety interface engineer at High Speed Two (HS2).

The event will include discussions on AI and ethical implications, labour income inequality, skills transfer and the energy transition, company culture and inclusion and mental health and psychological safety.

Dr Nike Folayan MBE, Dr Awai Collins-Harrison and Dr Ollie Folayan MBE, co-chairs of AFBE-UK, will deliver speeches on what inspired the AFBELive conference and growth of AFBE-UK.

David Olusoga OBE, a British-Nigerian historian, author, and BAFTA-winning filmmaker, will be a keynote speaker at the event.

Other speakers include Caroline Nokes, MP for Romsey and Southampton; Dr Hayaatun Sillem CBE, CEO of Royal Academy of Engineering; Dr Gopichand Katragadda, deputy president of the Institution of Engineering and Technology; Tariq Shah OBE, CEO of Vigo Group and Saif Malik, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank.

The Next Big Idea

Attendees will also be invited to take part in a Dragon’s Den-style competition, The Next Big Idea, where they will be tasked with pitching business ideas to a group of judges.

The winner will receive personalised entrepreneurial mentorship to bring their idea to fruition as well as £500, £300 and £200 gift certificates.

The event runs from 8am to 10:30pm on Tuesday, April 23 (2024) at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, London.

Tickets are available here.