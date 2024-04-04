AFBE-UK welcomes energy leaders to D&I event, AFBELive 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AFBE-UK welcomes energy leaders to D&I event, AFBELive 2024

By Ryan Duff
04/04/2024, 7:24 am
© Supplied by -D&I oil gas
AFBE-UK Scotland chair Ollie Folayan.

Diversity and inclusion group AFBE-UK is welcoming energy sector guests to its upcoming event in London.

Around 600 people are expected to attend AFBELive 2024, which will take place on Tuesday, April 23 at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London.

Scotland-connected industry speakers include Paul de Leeuw, director of the energy transition at Robert Gordon University; Dr David Leiper, company medical officer at Harbour Energy; Edafe Onerhime, executive director and intelligent automation lead at JPMorgan Chase & Co; Dushyant Sharma, strategy implementation lead at bp and Ibim Diri, transition programme manager at AFBE-UK.

Dr Ollie Folayan MBE, co-chair of AFBE-UK Scotland, said: “We are thrilled to continue our journey of celebrating achievements and advancing diversity and inclusion in the engineering and technology sectors.

“It has been tremendous to witness the growth of our membership over the last year as well as the enthusiastic participation of Scottish companies and individuals.

“This conference serves as a prime platform for fostering connections, sharing insights and nurturing collaboration that drive positive change within our industries.”

The Future of Engineering: Human Centric Solutions

The theme for the event is ‘The Future of Engineering: Human Centric Solutions’ and the host for AFBE-UK’s second exhibition and conference will be Julianna Moats, system safety interface engineer at High Speed Two (HS2).

The event will include discussions on AI and ethical implications, labour income inequality, skills transfer and the energy transition, company culture and inclusion and mental health and psychological safety.

Dr Nike Folayan MBE, Dr Awai Collins-Harrison and Dr Ollie Folayan MBE, co-chairs of AFBE-UK, will deliver speeches on what inspired the AFBELive conference and growth of AFBE-UK.

David Olusoga OBE, a British-Nigerian historian, author, and BAFTA-winning filmmaker, will be a keynote speaker at the event.

Other speakers include Caroline Nokes, MP for Romsey and Southampton; Dr Hayaatun Sillem CBE, CEO of Royal Academy of Engineering; Dr Gopichand Katragadda, deputy president of the Institution of Engineering and Technology; Tariq Shah OBE, CEO of Vigo Group and Saif Malik, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank.

The Next Big Idea

Attendees will also be invited to take part in a Dragon’s Den-style competition, The Next Big Idea, where they will be tasked with pitching business ideas to a group of judges.

The winner will receive personalised entrepreneurial mentorship to bring their idea to fruition as well as £500, £300 and £200 gift certificates.

The event runs from 8am to 10:30pm on Tuesday, April 23 (2024) at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, London.

Tickets are available here.

