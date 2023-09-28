Video: Is Rosebank an industry dream come true or a climate nightmare?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Video: Is Rosebank an industry dream come true or a climate nightmare?

By Ryan Duff
28/09/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 28/09/2023, 12:25 pm

The North Sea Transition Authority signed off on the ever-controversial Rosebank oil field this week and lit a tinderbox of political and environmental debate.

Energy Voice’s Allister Thomas, Andrew Dykes and Ryand Duff dived into Rosebank talking points in a special “breaking news”  video edition of the Energy Voice Out Loud podcast.

This has been interpreted as a positive by the oil and gas industry and its supporters with the chief executive of trade body Offshore Energies UK, David Whitehouse saying “We need more projects like Rosebank” as he made an argument for energy security.

However, the flip side of the argument is that increased oil production will strengthen UK energy security. Some argue that Rosebank will send what it produces to European refineries, at which point the UK will have to buy it back.

This is true, in some regards but it is important to note that the UK is a net importer of oil and gas, meaning that it takes out more than it gives to the global supply of hydrocarbons.

In addition to this, oil that is sent overseas to refineries often comes back as everyday products that have yet to be replaced by oil-free substitutes. This indicates that demand has to diminish before supply can.

Energy security and supply vs demand have not been the only talking points surrounding Rosebank.

Electrification is something that has been discussed as a core pillar of Rosebank’s application for a North Sea licence and yet, the Energy Voice trio discusses that the project might be years away from achieving this.

Obviously, there are also the environmental impacts of approving the largest untapped oilfield in UK waters.

Campaigners have taken to the streets of London to oppose Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) and Ithaca Energy’s (LON: ITH) project.

Groups such as Uplift have threatened legal action over the controversial North Sea development receiving the green light.

Rosebank has served as a hot topic for debate for some time now and it is little wonder that the NSTA signing off on the project has caused a range of topics to resurface.

A video edition of Energy Voice Out Loud can be found at the top of this article or you can listen on your platform of choice.

