Video: That’s a wrap on ‘electric’ Offshore Europe 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Events / Offshore Europe

Video: That’s a wrap on ‘electric’ Offshore Europe 2023

By Ryan Duff
08/09/2023, 1:17 pm Updated: 08/09/2023, 2:06 pm
© Supplied by Kenny ElrickOffshore Europe 2023
Offshore Europe 2023

For the first time since before the Covid pandemic, Offshore Europe returned to Aberdeen this week to mark its 50th anniversary with delegates and exhibitors singing the praises of the industry event.

The four-day-long event held at Aberdeen’s P&J Live saw thousands coming to the north-east for the first time since 2019.

Event organisers, the Society of Petroleum Engineers, told Energy Voice ahead of the exhibition that it estimated “around 35,000 attendees over the four days.”

The group added: “Approximately 4,000 of these could be international – we have pre-registered attendees from countries including Western Australia, Canada, China, France, India, Norway, Nigeria and the USA.”

Energy Voice took to the show floor to ask those on the stands what they thought of the week that was Offshore Europe 2023.

Stuart Broadly, chief executive of the Energy Industries Council, said his highlight was: “Working with so many companies that, first of all, remember Offshore Europe from the last time four years ago but even more remember it 10 or 15 years ago.

“It’s good to be back to the levels of activity, optimism and buzz. Companies are now saying that they have record-breaking order books, best-ever order books. Who thought we’d ever hear that again?”

Kamel Ben Naceur SPE Offshore Europe conference chair, 2022 SPE president and chief executive of Nomadia Energy Consulting said that the north-east of Scotland made attendees feel “welcome”.

Kamel Ben Naceur commented: “SPE Offshore Europe has become the global offshore energy event in Europe that covers all the components of the energy transition.

The exhibition floor was full, with several areas featuring net zero themes. The speeches from both government ministers gave strong signals to the audience related to a significant increase in investment across all energy sectors in the North Sea.

Aberdeen has once again made us feel very welcome and we are very much looking forward to Offshore Europe 2025.”

© Supplied by Balmoral Group
Steve Gib and Sir James S Milne on the Balmoral stand at Offshore Europe 2023.

Steve Gibb who celebrated his retirement from Aberdeen’s Balmoral Group following 37 years of service, praised the event and its impact on the Granite City.

Mr Gibb said from the show floor: “First of all, it’s fantastic to have it back in Aberdeen city.

There’s been a really positive vibe around the show since it opened at 0930 on Tuesday morning.”

He went on to describe Offshore Europe 2023 as “necessary” to the north-east’s energy sector.

Steve Gibb joined Balmoral on 20 January 1986 and retired from his role as group public relations manager during the week of Offshore Europe’s 50th anniversary.

Sum up Offshore Europe in one word

While Energy Voice was on the show floor, a reporter asked exhibitors to sum up Offshore Europe 2023 in one word.

Ann Johnson from Blaze said “hopeful” while Emily Taylor from the trade body Offshore Energies UK described the show as “electric.”

The event garnered support from exhibitors and delegates as there was a “buzz” on the show floor.

Those in attendance were looking forward to seeing the event come back to the north-east with one taxi driver saying: “I wish there was an oil show every week in Aberdeen.”

Jonathan Heastie, portfolio director for energy and marine at RX and co-organiser with the SPE said on the last day of Offshore Europe 2023: “A lot has changed since the last face-to-face Offshore Europe in 2019, but the energy, excitement and enthusiasm to learn, share and move towards a new energy future was palpable on the show floor and the conference.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts