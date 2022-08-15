Welcome to ‘Musk City’: Tech duo create tongue-in-cheek video as billionaire heads to Norway

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dogecoin currency, EVs abound and an Elon Musk bust? Whether that sounds like a utopia or hell on earth, you’ve got to give them points for effort…

An entrepreneurial duo have gone above and beyond to attract the attention of billionaire Elon Musk when he heads to Norway this month for the ONS conference.

Jonas Helmikstøl and Kjetil Naesje, top bosses at electric vehicle charging firm Easee, have created “Musk City” in a new video which they hope will land them coffee with the business magnate CEO of SpaceX and Tesla.

© Supplied by Easee

Their tongue-in-cheek video transforms their small Western Norway town of Jorpeland into Elon Musk City – a place even the richest man on earth could never buy.

Fully equipped with failing rockets, Dogecoin as its legal tender and a flamethrower, it certainly beats an email invite for coffee.

Musk is heading to Norway later this month for the ONS conference in Stavanger, a biennial mecca for the energy industry, as its keynote speaker.

Mr Helmikstøl said: “We believe that it is possible to change the world for the better and that we can help accelerate electrification of our planet. But we aren’t naïve enough to think that it can be done alone. In order to create a greener and more compassionate world for future generations, we have to strive towards this with open and honest conversations and with open minds & hearts – this is the only thing that can accelerate real change.

© Supplied by Easee

“We thought that a coffee with the person who redefined e-mobility could be a good start – so, when we heard Elon Musk was visiting our home turf, we had to grab the opportunity with both hands. In true Easee style. Playful, but with a clear intention and purpose. And although we are more focused on addressing the issues facing our home planet than colonising Mars, we believe that we could learn a lot from one another to enable more meaningful and lasting change together”.