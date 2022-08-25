Perenco dealt HSE warning after fire and oil release at North Sea platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Health, Safety & Environment

Perenco dealt HSE warning after fire and oil release at North Sea platform

Perenco has been pulled up by the safety watchdog over its decommissioning of a Southern North Sea platform.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
25/08/2022, 6:50 am Updated: 25/08/2022, 6:52 am
© PerencoPerenco HSE fire platform

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has hit the operator with an improvement notice for jumping the gun while removing the Inde 49/18A installation.

According to the HSE, there was a hydrocarbon release and a subsequent fire during Perenco decommissioning of the two bridge-linked topsides on April 21.

It followed “activities that should not have commenced” before the Inde 49/18A platform was hydrocarbon free (HCF).

A similar hydrocarbon leak also occurred at the Pickerill A installation on October 16, 2019, despite it being declared HCF.

The Pickerill A platform stationed on Energy Endeavour following the skidding operation

London-headquartered Perenco stated in its safety case that it would ensure the installations were HCF before undergoing decommissioning activities.

This shows that the company’s procedures and arrangements “were not suitable and sufficient” to ensure HCF status, the HSE said.

It also alleged that measures to prevent risks to workers on the installation were not thorough enough.

Perenco has until September 28 to comply with the order.

A spokesman for the company said: “This incident arose because small quantities of residual hydrocarbons remained undetected in pipelines that had been flushed, and ignition occurred during decommissioning.

“It was a localised fire on a non-producing, depressurized platform.  Perenco is working with internal and external decommissioning specialists to review such activities and establish how to amend pipeline removal procedures to mitigate further the risk of ignition during such operations, closing the compliance gap identified by the HSE Improvement Notice.

“We are committed to continuous improvement in our safety performance.”

It is the second improvement notice in a matter of weeks for the Anglo-French oil and gas firm.

During an inspection of Perenco’s onshore headquarters earlier this year, the HSE found more than 400 overdue repairs orders.

More than 200 of those were deemed to be safety and safety-critical.

The HSE accused the company of “not following the procedures and arrangements” set out in its safety case documentation.

In particular, inspectors pointed to procedures for overdue safety critical work, which were not being adhered to.

The delayed maintenance covers various UK assets, which have not been disclosed, including offshore installations.

