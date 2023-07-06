‘It’s overdue’: Industry to review offshore worker sizes amid lifeboat concern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health, Safety & Environment

‘It’s overdue’: Industry to review offshore worker sizes amid lifeboat concern

By Allister Thomas
06/07/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 06/07/2023, 8:24 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
offshore worker lifeboats
A lifeboat on the North Cormorant platform.

The offshore industry will review the weight and size of North Sea workers as concerns are raised over crews fitting into platform lifeboats.

Amid a catalogue of HSE issues, revealed by Energy Voice this week, it was found that management on the Taqa North Cormorant “were not confident” its lifeboats could fit the stated number of passengers.

More than half the crew weighed 98kg-142kg during the November inspection, up from the average weight of 98kg during the last capacity review back in 2011.

Taqa told Energy Voice that the issue has been closed out and there was always sufficient capacity – and that a revision to maximum personnel on board limits is in place due to data on the weights of personnel.

However it raises a wider issue into the body mass index (BMI) of offshore workers, and whether similar problems could emerge elsewhere.

Mark Wilson HSE director at trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) says the matter of the size of individuals been brought to his attention – and that of the Health and Safety Executive –  and his team is revisiting data to ascertain the average weight and size of workers.

“The last time we did this was, I feel, was 10 years ago –  so it’s overdue.

“We recognize that the average BMI is increasing, and by doing that we can then make sure that we’ve got the right data, we’ve got the right action.”

offshore workers lifeboats © Supplied by DC Thomson/ Kenny El
OEUK HSE director Mark Wilson.

Mr Wilson would not discuss Taqa’s case specifically, but in terms of lifeboat capacity more widely he noted that it comes down to more than just space on seats.

“We recognize that a number of operators have already put (measures) in place,” he said, adding that OEUK has shared that good practice, “but there’s a there’s a number of factors that we’ve got to ensure we look at”.

“It’s not just about the safety piece, there’s a piece here about stretchers and if you have an injury, moving an individual and not just the capacity of stretchers, but being able to move somebody from A to B.”

XBR

A notable recent example of the size of workers impacting offshore safety was back in 2015, when thousands of offshore workers had their shoulder sizes measured ahead of helicopter safety regulations.

The “extra-broad” (XBR) rules mean that those classed as XBR are sat in a helicopter seat closest to a window in order to escape during an emergency.

This latest question around BMI would not impact those regulations, but has potential to do so in other areas.

“There is one example for instance where if you look on the step of a helicopter, it has a maximum weight capacity now.

“And there is some individuals who work in our offshore operation, who are large by virtue of the fact that they exercise a lot, so we just need to make sure we get there the right information to hand.”

Right data – right actions for lifeboats and offshore workers

Arming the industry with data will inform the right actions, says Wilson.

“Is there anything we can do around the health aspect? We’re not proposing for one minute putting a cap on BMI, for instance, for the offshore aspect for weight, but recognizing that if we are seeing, based upon 2022 and 2023 data, a shift in the weight of individuals, then we of course need to respond to react appropriately accordingly.

“We’re taking this risk-based approach, so we actually understand and quantify the magnitude of a problem.

“And then (ascertain) is it a concern that actually becomes an issue that we’re going to deal with, and hence the reason we are taking our time to get the information to hand.

“But, of course, we are actively engaged with the Health and Safety Executive on this.”

