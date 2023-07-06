‘It’s overdue’: Industry to review offshore worker sizes amid lifeboat concern

The offshore industry will review the weight and size of North Sea workers as concerns are raised over crews fitting into platform lifeboats.

Amid a catalogue of HSE issues, revealed by Energy Voice this week, it was found that management on the Taqa North Cormorant “were not confident” its lifeboats could fit the stated number of passengers.

More than half the crew weighed 98kg-142kg during the November inspection, up from the average weight of 98kg during the last capacity review back in 2011.

Taqa told Energy Voice that the issue has been closed out and there was always sufficient capacity – and that a revision to maximum personnel on board limits is in place due to data on the weights of personnel.

However it raises a wider issue into the body mass index (BMI) of offshore workers, and whether similar problems could emerge elsewhere.

Mark Wilson HSE director at trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) says the matter of the size of individuals been brought to his attention – and that of the Health and Safety Executive – and his team is revisiting data to ascertain the average weight and size of workers.

“The last time we did this was, I feel, was 10 years ago – so it’s overdue.

“We recognize that the average BMI is increasing, and by doing that we can then make sure that we’ve got the right data, we’ve got the right action.”

Mr Wilson would not discuss Taqa’s case specifically, but in terms of lifeboat capacity more widely he noted that it comes down to more than just space on seats.

“We recognize that a number of operators have already put (measures) in place,” he said, adding that OEUK has shared that good practice, “but there’s a there’s a number of factors that we’ve got to ensure we look at”.

“It’s not just about the safety piece, there’s a piece here about stretchers and if you have an injury, moving an individual and not just the capacity of stretchers, but being able to move somebody from A to B.”

A notable recent example of the size of workers impacting offshore safety was back in 2015, when thousands of offshore workers had their shoulder sizes measured ahead of helicopter safety regulations.

The “extra-broad” (XBR) rules mean that those classed as XBR are sat in a helicopter seat closest to a window in order to escape during an emergency.

This latest question around BMI would not impact those regulations, but has potential to do so in other areas.

“There is one example for instance where if you look on the step of a helicopter, it has a maximum weight capacity now.

“And there is some individuals who work in our offshore operation, who are large by virtue of the fact that they exercise a lot, so we just need to make sure we get there the right information to hand.”

Right data – right actions for lifeboats and offshore workers

Arming the industry with data will inform the right actions, says Wilson.

“Is there anything we can do around the health aspect? We’re not proposing for one minute putting a cap on BMI, for instance, for the offshore aspect for weight, but recognizing that if we are seeing, based upon 2022 and 2023 data, a shift in the weight of individuals, then we of course need to respond to react appropriately accordingly.

“We’re taking this risk-based approach, so we actually understand and quantify the magnitude of a problem.

“And then (ascertain) is it a concern that actually becomes an issue that we’re going to deal with, and hence the reason we are taking our time to get the information to hand.

“But, of course, we are actively engaged with the Health and Safety Executive on this.”