Integrity HSE startup boosts first-year target to £1.2m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Health, Safety & Environment

Integrity HSE startup boosts first-year target to £1.2m

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
21/07/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by DCTIntegrity HSE
Darrell Lines, formerly of Shelf Drilling and Noble, has recently joined Integrity HSE as director of Drilling Operations.

An energy safety consultancy has increased its targets just four months since launch amid a growth drive and a push into renewables.

Integrity HSE, based in Aberdeenshire, set up in March targeting £860k turnover and five full-time hires within its first year.

Updating that figure, managing director Steven Harris said he “underestimated how welcoming the market was going to be” and is now expecting to pass £1.2m in year one.

“There seems to be a space – which I knew existed anyway, but I didn’t realise the void that was in it – where this premium service is really welcomed, where people at a senior level recognise that the risk profile of their business is there.

“They understand their hazard burden, but are not necessarily be comfortable with the current arrangements that they have in place or they would like outside verification and assurance,” said Mr Harris.

Integrity HSE © Supplied by Kath Flannery / DC T
Steven Harris.

He added: “We close that gap between their appetite and their reality and it means that they can sleep at night.”

By next month, the firm will have a team of seven, made up of staff and contractors.

The growth is not at any cost either – with Integrity HSE has also been turning down some customers which didn’t fit with its operational excellence ethos.

Opening months and new hire

Management systems, described by Mr Harris as the “backbone” of an organisation, has been among its main inquiries; particularly from firms changing through M&A or new markets.

Integrity HSE has also been assessing “just culture” – a drilling contractor term around human decision-making, and accurately defining what’s an error, a mistake and a violation – and how that fits around management of people.

Integrity HSE recently brought in Darrell Lines, former HSE manager at Shelf Drilling and Noble, as part of its it push into drilling operations; he has been assessing just culture and offshore process safety.

© Supplied by DCT
Darrell Lines, director of Drilling Operations at Integrity HSE.

Mr Lines said: “Competency in this space is something that has dwindled due to the pandemic, I think we can all agree on that, in terms of who is out there and who is willing to come back to this industry.”

He added that helping address that has been where Integrity HSE has been stepping in.

“What does that actually mean for the business? How does that impact the major accident management, the barrier philosophies? And human factors is a big part to play in there as well in making the right decisions.”

Renewables push

As part of the growth drive, Mr Harris intends to make new hires as the firm expands into the renewables industry.

Though offshore wind, for example, is not the same beast as regards major accident hazards, “the principles of risk management remain constant throughout the renewable sector,” he said.

integrity hse

His firm will support “planned and logical transition away from hydrocarbons” and is seeking to make a key hire to help deliver that.

Mr Harris said: “We want a specialist who’s in there with a footprint in there so we can pioneer, we can take our clients from the carbon economy straight into the renewable sector – we can not only do the right thing, but really help our clients get over there as well.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts