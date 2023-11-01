‘It’s not just the right thing to do, it’s something you have to address’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health, Safety & Environment

‘It’s not just the right thing to do, it’s something you have to address’

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
01/11/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 01/11/2023, 8:08 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© DC THOMSONShabnum Hanif who has been appointed director of clinical psychology at Integrity HSE.
Shabnum Hanif who has been appointed director of clinical psychology at Integrity HSE.

An offshore safety specialist has added mental health support to its offering in recognition of the important role it plays in workplace health.

Integrity HSE, launched in Aberdeen in March, has brought on board Shabnum Hanif as director of Clinical Psychology, who will lead the “H” in its HSE offering.

The move was catalysed by a landmark offshore industry report this year, which highlighted that offshore workers were up to 15 times more likely to die by suicide than those onshore.

Meanwhile the industry, like many others, remains susceptible to rising cases of depression and work-related anxiety, meaning lost days and an impact on the economy.

Managing director Steve Harris said: “It’s not just the right thing to do. It’s not just the legal imperative, but economically, in order to be a viable business these days, it is something that you have to address.”

Ms Hanif, who worked in Edinburgh as a clinical psychologist before a career in the energy sector, will leverage her background to support people across the industry struggling with mental health issues.

“We’re  in a predominantly male industry – men are three times more likely to take their own life,” she said.

“It’s because we don’t seek help, we don’t talk and that is what we’re trying to do now.

“We will go to their place of work, we will be on site,” said Ms Hanif, but Integrity HSE will also have a discrete site in its new Aberdeen office, which it moves into soon, for those more comfortable with that option.

© Supplied by DCT
Shabnum Hanif with Integrity HSE managing director Steve Harris (left) and director of Drilling Operations Darrell Lines.

Ms Hanif said: “Given my unusual experience and background, I’ve gained the experience and the knowledge to understand the work that’s involved in the energy industry, ranging from offshore diving and drilling right through to corporate office support.

“I can see the difficulties the personnel face and just how necessary it is to address the mental health issues facing them.”

Integrity HSE hopes its offering can ensure people can “work productively”, an aspect of the World Health Organisation definition of mental health which is often “lost in translation,” says Ms Hanif.

Integrity HSE said it has plans to add more counsellors to the team, all of whom will be trained to the highest standards of professional development with the right competencies and tailored to industry requirements.

The team will offer no obligation quotes and a proposal, says Mr Harris, which even if no one takes it up, still has potential for “pragmatic change in the industry”.

Integrity HSE is also looking at potential for clients outside the UK, with Ms Hanif and director of drilling operations Darell Lines in the US this week.

“What Shabnum gives us is the capability to help our clients to recognise and manage not just the physical hazards in the workplace, but the psychosocial social hazards as well,” said Mr Harris.

He added: “We offer an energy-specific bespoke service with a clinical psychologist that understands the industry – not just from the point of boots on ground-up but understands it from a corporate place coming down as well, so can find that happy medium, that ALARP (as low as reasonably practicable) medium between budgets and risk tolerance and risk acceptance.”

For more on Integrity HSE, go here.

If you’ve been affected by issues raised in this piece, Samaritans are available to offer support day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

