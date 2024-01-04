Norway follows UK with ‘extra broad’ worker requirements for helicopters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Norway follows UK with ‘extra broad’ worker requirements for helicopters

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
04/01/2024, 12:00 pm Updated: 04/01/2024, 12:25 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstock / Photofex_AUTnorway helicopters
Bristow helicopters at Bergen Airport.

Norway is to follow the UK with special safety requirements for “extra broad” offshore workers going into helicopters.

Measurements are now taking place for the Norwegian workforce at heliport stations ahead of the rules coming into force from March 1.

The extra broad requirement (XBR) will apply to workers with shoulder width of more than 56 centimeters.

They will be required to wear an arm band marking them out and sit in designated XBR seats in helicopters by large emergency exits, with measurements repeated every four years.

The rules come under EU regulations which were first implemented by the Norway Civil Aviation Authority in 2019, but temporary exemptions were granted to helicopter operators CHC and Bristow.

It’s been nearly 10 years since a safety review – CAP1145 – saw similar measures put in place in the UK, later enforced in April 2015, with tens of thousands of workers measured.

The change was put in place to ensure that everyone on board can escape in the event of a helicopter capsizing after a ditching or water impact.

S-92 helicopter types in Norway will be affected, with three large emergency exits at the front and back.

The review will also affect travellers of Super Puma helicopters flying out to the AkerBP Valhall field.

Unregistered passengers are to be barred from check in and must complete their measurements on the day of departure.

Norwegian oil and gas operator OKEA said, based on British sector statistics, there is a “low probability” of a shortage of dedicated seats.

