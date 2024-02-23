OPRED issues enforcement notice to Perenco over Leman jacket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health, Safety & Environment

OPRED issues enforcement notice to Perenco over Leman jacket

OPRED said Perenco failed to comply with commitments to fix the issue in 2022 and 2023
By Mathew Perry
23/02/2024, 1:37 pm
© Image: PerencoThe Leman 27B installation in the Southern North Sea.
The Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED) has issued an enforcement notice to Perenco UK relating to the risk of diesel spills at its Leman 27B installation in the North Sea.

The OPRED notice states the Leman 27BC jacket has been operating since installation without any local or computerised level transmitters or alarms, including executive action, on its diesel bulk storage tanks.

OPRED said operator Perenco failed to install the required equipment despite committing to in response to OPRED inspection letters in both 2022 and 2023.

As a result, OPRED said Perenco “failed to implement suitable precautions to mitigate the risk of release from the bulk diesel storage system on Leman 27B”.

A spokesperson for Perenco told Energy Voice the company is working with UK authorities to make the required changes to satisfy the notice requirements.

“The equipment is on order and, despite the current challenging supply chain situation, we expect to have the necessary systems installed and operational within the next month,” the spokesperson said.

© Supplied by Perenco
The Leman gas field in the Southern North Sea.

“As a responsible operator, we always endeavour to comply with all relevant environmental regulations.

“We investigate all related incidents and take appropriate measures to prevent their recurrence.

“We are committed as an organisation to learning and continuous improvement.”

Energy Voice contacted OPRED for comment on the notice.

Perenco environmental and safety record

UK regulators have issued multiple environmental and safety notices to Perenco in recent years.

Perenco received three letters from Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspectors in the months of November 2022 and January 2023, linked to a trio of its Southern North Sea platforms.

Inspectors rated Leman and Ravenspurn North as poor for maintenance management, and INDE rated poorly for Safety Critical Element Management and Verification.

© Supplied by Perenco/gov.uk
The Indefatigable (Inde) 23-A platform.

In August last year, Perenco received trio of safety improvement notices over the state of its Leman 27E installation.

The HSE noticed related to the condition of a redundant crane on the Leman 27E installation.

According to the offshore watchdog the lifting facility has not been kept in good repair, creating a “potential dropped object threat to people and process equipment”.

And in May last year, the UK’s safety regulator warned Perenco after multiple leaks on one of its Indefatigable platforms.

Perenco’s UK arm more than doubled its profits last year due to soaring commodity prices, company filings show.

Annual accounts for the group’s North Sea businesses filed with Companies House show pre-tax profits reached £1.18 billion in 2022 – up from around £493m in the previous year – on total operating revenues of over £1.4bn.

