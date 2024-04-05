Navigating the maze of career motherhood

As the daughter of a fiercely independent female entrepreneur, I was raised with the genuine belief that my dreams were within my reach, regardless of gender.

But as I stand at the crossroads of motherhood and career, 18 months after delivering my TEDx talk about balancing those exact challenges, I find myself reflecting on the reality that career mothers face today.

In the prime of my career ascending years, I welcomed motherhood into my life. Armed with the belief that hard work and commitment would see me through, I naively entered this phase with little concern for what lay ahead.

In reality, the career motherhood experience is far from the glamorised success story we often hear. Behind the veneer of achievement lies a relentless struggle—the incessant juggling act of balancing career responsibilities with the demands of parenthood.

While the concept of working mothers is familiar, the idea of career mothers—a term often glossed over—is one that demands attention. The pressure to excel in your career, while adhering to societal standards of maternal perfection, often brings a heavy toll on the mental health of career mothers.

© Supplied by Mission10

It is suggested that this is the cost for ‘wanting it all’. I ask you – when should it ever be acceptable that mental and physical health be the price to pay for ambition?

The corporate landscape has historically fallen short in effectively accommodating the needs of working parents; in the worst cases perpetuating a culture of guilt and burnout.

The recent story regarding the tragic death of Vanessa Ford, a senior equity partner of a prestigious law firm in the UK, hit home for a lot of women across the country.

Her story highlighted the guilt she felt of not spending enough time with her children, compounded by overwhelming workloads and professional expectations, resulting in her suffering an acute mental health episode.

The prevailing solution often urges women to “slow down” or “take a break” when they embark on the journey of motherhood.

On the other hand, this does not address the fact that many women today want to return to work.

It also overlooks the considerable benefits for businesses and the broader economy when women resume their career pursuits at the highest levels.

Research has consistently shown a positive connection between gender diversity in leadership positions and improved financial performance.

As demonstrated by research from McKinsey & Company, gender-diverse executive teams are 21% more likely to achieve above-average profitability compared to their less diverse counterparts.

While there are signs of progress with more employers embracing inclusive cultures and prioritising work-life balance, the transformation remains incomplete.

The shift away from traditional gender roles has seen fathers taking on more active roles in childcare, a commendable change.

However, the challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis and political instability, have disproportionately affected women.

Job losses and reduced working hours, especially prevalent in sectors like hospitality, retail, and education, underscore the persistent inequalities.

Despite these incremental improvements, they fall short of addressing the harsh realities of our current landscape.

Legislative reforms are essential in breaking down barriers hindering progress – especially in a landscape where childcare costs are soaring, and afterschool program closures across Aberdeen City and Shire loom.

Organisations like ‘Pregnant Then Screwed’ are championing legislative reforms, such as the recent ‘Flexible Working Bill’, granting employees in England, Scotland, and Wales new rights when requesting flexible working.

As I fight with the complexities of my own journey, returning to my career after the birth of my second child, I’ve noticed a growing acknowledgement of the need for change, yet a concerning lack of ownership and urgency surrounding it.

While the 2023 Global Gender Gap report signals a slight advancement in reaching gender pay parity, the pace is inadequate to secure benefits for our generation, let alone the next.

The path forward requires a concerted effort to bridge the gap between the demands of modern family life and the rigidity of corporate structures. Flexibility needs to become the cornerstone of workplace policies.

Change should not be a distant dream; it should be an urgent necessity. A world where women can pursue both their career aspirations and familial dreams, without the deterioration of their health and wellbeing—is worth every ounce of effort.