Winning trophy design unveiled for 2024 Offshore Achievement Awards

Aberdeen 3D design student Nora Gricmane has been unveiled as the winner of the trophy design competition for the 2024 Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA).

Held in association with Robert Gordon University’s Gray’s School of Art, the trophy competition invited five students to present a prototype design for the 2024 awards ceremony.

Ms Gricmane’s winning design will be crafted into bespoke trophies, which will be given to those honoured at the 37th edition of the OAA.

OAA committee chair Graham Dallas said it had been difficult to choose a winner from the entries.

“As the industry continues to evolve, so too do the design entries each year from the talented students at Gray’s School of Art,” Mr Dallas said.

“It is fascinating to the see how the students get from concept to creation.”

Students get ‘real taste’ of industry experience

Supported by joint principal sponsors Exceed and WellGear, the Offshore Achievement Awards will be held on March 14, 2024, at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Exceed HR advisor Brogan McPherson said the company played competition played an important role in showcasing the skills within Gray’s School of Art, whilst providing the students with a real taste of industry experience.

“We have been exceptionally impressed by the range of creativity resulting from one brief, which asked the students to create a design which reflects the energy transition,” Mr McPherson said.

© Image: Kath Flannery

“It was obvious that each rose to the challenge with zest, providing the judges with a selection of unique concepts which clearly had recycle and repurpose in mind.”

WellGear project manager and judging panel member Fraser Dougall congratulated the students on their impactful designs.

“The development of skills in young people is a topic very close to our heart, and this process – the brief, the concept development and the presentation to the judging panel – will undoubtedly provide these students with a valuable experience to carry forward,” he said.

Nominations for the 2024 OAA ceremony will remain open until November 17, 2023, with the finalists announced in January next year.

2024 Offshore Achievement Awards categories

The full list of OAA categories for 2024 are:

Pre-Commercial Deployment Technology Award

Post-Commercial Deployment Technology Award

Transformational Technology Award – Judges Choice

Collaboration Project Award

Sustainability Project Award

Industry Enabler Award

Skills Development Award – sponsored by CNOOC

Diversity & Inclusion Judges Award – sponsored by SLB

Young Professional Award

Exceptional SME or Exceptional Founder Award

The awards categories are open to all UK-registered companies within the oil and gas and renewables sectors.

Award winners in 2023 included industry stalwart Colin Black, Sentinel Subsea and Stork.