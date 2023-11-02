Winning trophy design unveiled for 2024 Offshore Achievement Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Offshore Achievement Awards

Winning trophy design unveiled for 2024 Offshore Achievement Awards

By Reporter
02/11/2023, 3:15 pm Updated: 02/11/2023, 4:08 pm
© Supplied by Kath Flannery/DC ThoOffshore Achievement Awards Gray's School of Art trophy competition winner Nora Gricmane.
Offshore Achievement Awards Gray's School of Art trophy competition winner Nora Gricmane.

Aberdeen 3D design student Nora Gricmane has been unveiled as the winner of the trophy design competition for the 2024 Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA).

Held in association with Robert Gordon University’s Gray’s School of Art, the trophy competition invited five students to present a prototype design for the 2024 awards ceremony.

Ms Gricmane’s winning design will be crafted into bespoke trophies, which will be given to those honoured at the 37th edition of the OAA.

OAA committee chair Graham Dallas said it had been difficult to choose a winner from the entries.

“As the industry continues to evolve, so too do the design entries each year from the talented students at Gray’s School of Art,” Mr Dallas said.

“It is fascinating to the see how the students get from concept to creation.”

Students get ‘real taste’ of industry experience

Supported by joint principal sponsors Exceed and WellGear, the Offshore Achievement Awards will be held on March 14, 2024, at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Exceed HR advisor Brogan McPherson said the company played competition played an important role in showcasing the skills within Gray’s School of Art, whilst providing the students with a real taste of industry experience.

“We have been exceptionally impressed by the range of creativity resulting from one brief, which asked the students to create a design which reflects the energy transition,” Mr McPherson said.

© Image: Kath Flannery
2024 Offshore Achievement Awards trophy design competition winner Nora Gricmane with fellow students, from left, Sam Tarvit, Charlie Sumner and Becca Mitchell and also, from left, lecturer Matthew Wilcock and Graham Dallas.

“It was obvious that each rose to the challenge with zest, providing the judges with a selection of unique concepts which clearly had recycle and repurpose in mind.”

WellGear project manager and judging panel member Fraser Dougall congratulated the students on their impactful designs.

“The development of skills in young people is a topic very close to our heart, and this process – the brief, the concept development and the presentation to the judging panel – will undoubtedly provide these students with a valuable experience to carry forward,” he said.

Nominations for the 2024 OAA ceremony will remain open until November 17, 2023, with the finalists announced in January next year.

2024 Offshore Achievement Awards categories

The full list of OAA categories for 2024 are:

  • Pre-Commercial Deployment Technology Award
  • Post-Commercial Deployment Technology Award
  • Transformational Technology Award – Judges Choice
  • Collaboration Project Award
  • Sustainability Project Award
  • Industry Enabler Award
  • Skills Development Award – sponsored by CNOOC
  • Diversity & Inclusion Judges Award – sponsored by SLB
  • Young Professional Award
  • Exceptional SME or Exceptional Founder Award

The awards categories are open to all UK-registered companies within the oil and gas and renewables sectors.

Award winners in 2023 included industry stalwart Colin Black, Sentinel Subsea and Stork.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts