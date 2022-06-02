India’s GAIL seeks long-term LNG deal, eyes expanding ties with Russia’s Gazprom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

India’s GAIL seeks long-term LNG deal, eyes expanding ties with Russia’s Gazprom

India's state-run gas utility GAIL is seeking a one million tonne per year (t/y) liquefied natural gas (LNG) import deal for ten years starting 2023 to help meet the country's expanding demand for cleaner fuels amid increasing energy consumption, said the company’s chairman Manoj Jain earlier this week.
By Energy Voice
02/06/2022, 3:03 am Updated: 02/06/2022, 3:03 am
© BloombergUK Gazprom
India's GAIL is considering more LNG imports from Gazprom's Singapore trading arm.

India’s state-run gas utility GAIL is seeking a one million tonne per year (t/y) liquefied natural gas (LNG) import deal for ten years starting 2023 to help meet the country’s expanding demand for cleaner fuels amid increasing energy consumption, said the company’s chairman Manoj Jain earlier this week.

“The main consideration of buying LNG will be competitive prices from anywhere including Russia,” Jain said at a press briefing to coincide with the company’s latest quarterly results announcement. He adding that GAIL did not rule out buying extra LNG from Russia’s Gazprom, even though the West is seeking to phase out Russian gas imports due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, reported local media.

“Also, since demand is increasing in the country, we are diverting LNG from our international portfolio to the Indian market. So, we need gas even for that international portfolio,” added Jain.

GAIL said it currently has a term LNG import deal with Gazprom’s Singapore-based trading arm where it imports 2.5 million t/y.

Gail imported 2 million tonnes of LNG from Gazprom in 2021, and plans to import 2.5 million tonnes for 2022 and 2.85 million tonnes in 2023, the company said. GAIL added that India’s target to boost the share of gas in its overall energy mix to 15% by 2030 from the present 6.7%, could be delayed by one to two years due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

India’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) importers are already purchasing extra volumes from Russia at a discount as most other spot buyers shun the fuel.

Meanwhile, India’s state-backed Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is considering placing more offers for Russian energy assets that western majors, such as Shell, BP, and ExxonMobil, are seeking to divest following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts