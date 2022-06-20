Former Awilco Drilling CEO joins Aberdeen’s 4C Global

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

North-east consultancy 4C Global has secured a “key new appointment” to supports its ambitious growth strategy.

Jon Oliver Bryce, the former chief executive of North Sea contractor Awilco Drilling, has joined the firm as a senior advisor.

Launched in 2020 by Finlay Johnston, 4C supports companies with strategy and business growth in multiple industries, including oil and gas, marine and new energy.

To date the Aberdeen-based business has worked with tier one global contractors in decommissioning, well intervention, well management and offshore drilling.

4C has also worked alongside global rig moving and rig upgrade engineering specialists

Mr Bryce has more than 30 years’ experience working in the global energy industry.

Having spent most of his career in the drilling sector, and more recently in the renewables marine space, he brings a breadth and depth of knowledge to Aberdeen-based 4C.

He will work alongside Mr Johnston to offer strategic support to management teams looking to improve their efficiency, enhance opportunities, and increase profitability.

In addition to his role as chief executive of Awilco, a position he held for nine years until leaving in 2019, Mr Bryce has managed various business models, including asset build and fleet charter.

Mr Johnston, managing director of 4C, said: “Mr Bryce has a proven track record in growing organisations and delivering effective projects. He is a highly respected professional across the international drilling sector, bringing with him extensive experience in implementing strategies that deliver results.”

“The Energy Industry is now clearly entering an upcycle phase, with investment and activity increasing significantly. As a consequence, many companies are now looking to take advantage of the renewed sector confidence through organic growth and M&A initiatives. This switch in corporate strategy will, however, generate its own unique challenges which 4C is uniquely placed to assist with. Helping customers navigate the hurdles, optimise their process and maximise their value creation.

“Following on from a successful start-up and consolidation phase, 4C is now upscaling both its capability and capacity through strategic appointments. Whilst continuing to support our existing client portfolio, 4C will expand its’ offering and look to capitalise on the increased demand for our own services.”

Mr Bryce added: “I’m pleased to have the opportunity to join such an innovative company. Over the past two years, I have watched Finlay build a unique and successful business, delivering operational and commercial performance improvement to his diverse customer base. He has made impressive progress to date, and I look forward to playing a key role in its next chapter.”