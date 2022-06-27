Saipem finds buyer for Brazil-based FPSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Saipem finds buyer for Brazil-based FPSO

BW Energy (Oslo: BWE) has signed a deal with Saipem (MI: SPM) to buy an FPSO which is currently working in Bazilian waters for Petrobras.
By Ryan Duff
27/06/2022, 11:18 am Updated: 27/06/2022, 11:19 am
This news comes one day after Petrobras sold its total stake in two sets of deep-water post-salt offshore concessions- Golfinho and Camarupim clusters to the Oslo Stock Exchange-listed oil and gas E&P company.

The acquisition of the FPSO, Cidade de Vitória, is expected to bring an additional 9,000 barrels of oil per day to BW Energy from early 2023.

The vessel has been working on the Golfinho field, located in the Golfinho cluster in the Espírito Santo Basin, since 2007.

Last Friday BW Energy confirmed that it signed an agreement to acquire the FPSO from the Italian-based Saipem for a cash consideration of $73 million.

The acquisition is subject to fulfilment or waiver of condition precedents with the expected closing and takeover for the FPSO in Q1 of next year.

The $73m deal is set to be paid in stages with $25m due at closing, $13m due at the time of the FPSO takeover and a further $35m paid in 18 monthly instalments following the vessel changing hands.

BW Energy believes that the Cidade de Vitória deal will accelerate the build-up of a local operating organisation in Brazil, potentially increasing stakeholder engagement before the Maromba development.

The FPSO has a storage capacity of 1.6million barrels and can produce over 100,000 barrels of oil per day with an additional capacity for gas production and compression. This positions BW Energy to increase its production in the Golfinho cluster with “ample oil and gas handling capacity to accommodate the upside from planned future developments.”

Chief executive of BW Energy, Carl Arnet commented: “Establishing a solid working relationship with Brazilian authorities and other stakeholders is key to a successful Maromba development. Having two operating assets in Brazil will create several synergies and make us an attractive local employer.”

The Golfinho cluster has two wells for gas, two for water injection and a further six for oil production that is connected with the Cidade de Vitória vessel.

