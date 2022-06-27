Eco continues acquisition spree with South Africa deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Eco continues acquisition spree with South Africa deal

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas has struck a deal to buy another 6.25% stake in a South African block, while also raising $12.3 million.
By Ed Reed
27/06/2022, 12:41 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
A rig in shallow water
The Deepsea Stavanger in South Africa

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas has struck a deal to buy another 6.25% stake in a South African block, while also raising $12.3 million.

Eco is adding another 6.25% stake in Block 3B/4B to its Azinam unit. It will acquire the stake from the Lunn Family Trust, which has a 10.4% stake in Ricocure, for $10mn.

As a result of the deal, Eco will have a 26.25% stake in the block. Africa Oil is the operator with a 20% stake and Ricocure has the remaining 53.75%.

The block is directly south of the Graff-1 and Venus-1 discoveries from earlier this year, by Shell and TotalEnergies. The Orange Basin block covers 17,581 square km, with water depths from 300 to 2,500 metres.

Partners on the area are reprocessing a large 3D seismic shoot with the aim of identifying drill targets. The operator may begin drilling in 2023.

Headshot of man with no tie © Supplied by Eco Atlantic
Eco CEO Gil Holzman. Supplied by Eco Atlantic Date; Unknown

Eco CEO Gil Holzman said Block 3B/4B appeared to be a “very exciting licence”. He noted the Namibian discoveries from earlier this year in the Orange Basin and the growing industry interest in the basin.

“We are working closely with our partners to progress the technical work required, which includes reprocessing the 3D seismic we have for the block, in order to evaluate and identify drilling prospects and high grade leads for a drilling campaign we are contemplating for next year.”

Eco will begin drilling the Gazania-1 well, on Block 2B, in September this year.

Eco will issue 2.7mn new shares, worth around $1mn, and pay $1mn in cash within six days of signing the deal.

On completion, Eco will pay $1 to Ricocure and $500,000 in cash to the Lunn trust. It will also issue a number of shares to the seller for the rest of the deal.

Sean Lunn was the country manager for Impact Oil and Gas in Namibia and South Africa. He is now a shareholder and director of Sezigyn and Ricocure, in addition to being the chairman of iMbokodo Exploration and Production.

Two weeks ago, Eco announced it was abandoning a planned deal to acquire Guyana-focused JHI Associates, citing lock-up differences. The company has much more relaxed plans with Lunn, noting only $3mn worth of shares are restricted for six months.

Placing

The company also said it had issued 33.4mn new shares and the same in warrants, raising gross proceeds of $12.3mn. This represents around 10.8% of Eco’s share capital.

Holzman said the private placing included a number of leading South African funds. Africa Oil also subscribed with an investment of $1.8mn.

“The funds we are raising will be applied to our ongoing operations and will enable us to settle the cash consideration for the increased interest in Block 3B/4B announced earlier today, allowing us to retain our current cash resources to drill Gazania-1 well in Block 2B in South Africa in September,” he said.

The cash will also go to “expedite exploration activities on Block 3B/4B and prepare for potential wells next year in Guyana and South Africa”. Eco now has more than $38mn, he said.

