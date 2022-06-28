Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Petrofac looks ahead to ‘multi-year upcycle’ but headwinds deal a blow to E&C

Petrofac (LON: PFC) has said it is in position to benefit from a “multi-year upcycle” ahead for the oil and gas industry, but headwinds continue to hit its E&C division.
By Allister Thomas
28/06/2022, 8:09 am Updated: 28/06/2022, 8:27 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© PetrofacPetrofac
The engineering giant also expects “significant new orders” for engineering and construction (E&C) underpinned by the UAE and offshore wind.

Petrofac (LON: PFC) has said it is in position to benefit from a “multi-year upcycle” ahead for the oil and gas industry, but headwinds continue to hit its E&C division.

The engineering giant also expects “significant new orders” for engineering and construction (E&C) underpinned by the UAE and offshore wind.

It comes after the firm won its way back into tenders for the UAE’s Adnoc this year after it paid a fine following a Serious Fraud Office investigation into bribery.

Petrofac has released a pre-close trading update for the first half of the year, reporting a “healthy group pipeline” of bids due to be awarded over the next 18 months.

However the firm noted the Engineering and Construction (E&C) division continues to be hit be the lingering impacts of Covid, and “unfavourable” commercial settlements with clients, as previously reported.

The division is expected to make a first-half EBIT loss of $35-45 million.

Laura Hoy, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “With the Serious Fraud Office investigation finally in the rearview, this year was meant to be one of rebuilding for Petrofac.

“But lingering supply chain issues from the pandemic and inflationary headwinds have put somewhat of a damper on the group’s Engineering & Construction business.

“The good news is that other parts of the business are picking up some of the slack—with higher oil prices and strong demand for onshore and offshore asset management keeping a floor under profits.”

The London-listed firm’s share price is down 14% over the last month to £1.26.

‘Opportunities in the UAE and offshore wind’

Going forward, it is bidding on $53bn of work over the next year-and-a-half, with $14bn to be awarded this year and the remaining $39bn to be awarded in 2023.

Asset solutions has received “significant awards” in regions including the UK, India, Australia and Gulf of Mexico, with $800m in awards and extensions in H1.

Petrofac © Shell
Petrofac CEO Sami Iskander

Elsewhere, the Integrated Energy Services is expecting EBITDA of $80-90m if the Brent oil price remains at around $100 average for the rest of 2022.

The whole group’s backlog is expected to drop from $4bn to $3.8bn at June 30, reflecting progress on work.

Petrofac Group debt was $345m at June 23, with liquidity of $507m.

CEO Sami Iskander said: “We have made good progress in the first half of the year to position the business strategically to capitalise on the expected multi-year upcycle ahead, supported by a strong energy price environment and ambitious growth plans from clients in our core markets.  Bidding activity in E&C is high and Asset Solutions has secured a strong order intake in the year to date.  IES has delivered a significant increase in production and is benefitting from high oil prices.  As previously reported, first half financial performance has been adversely impacted by delays and cost-overruns in our small and mature existing E&C portfolio.

“Looking forward, we expect Asset Solutions and IES to continue to deliver strong performance. Notwithstanding the short-term challenges in the existing E&C portfolio, we continue to expect the second half of 2022 to mark an inflection point for a sustained period of growth in backlog. We have a healthy 18 month Group bidding pipeline and we expect to grow the E&C backlog in 2022 and to secure significant new orders in 2023, underpinned by opportunities in the UAE and offshore wind.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts