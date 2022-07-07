Wood points to ‘positive momentum’ in half-year update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Wood points to ‘positive momentum’ in half-year update

Wood has reported a strong half-year performance in 2022 in the wake of the sale of its built environment business.
By Andrew Dykes
07/07/2022, 8:03 am Updated: 07/07/2022, 8:21 am
© Supplied by Woodwood new ceo
Ken Gilmartin.

Wood has reported a strong half-year performance in 2022 in the wake of the sale of its built environment business.

The Aberdeen-headquartered group reported “positive operational momentum” in a trading update covering the first half of the year.

Group operating profit was around $95 million, compared to $86 million for the same period last year, as a result of lower amortisation charges.

In particular, it said the completion of the sale of its built environment arm would “transform” its balance sheet and offer the greater financial flexibility needed deliver its strategy.

The sale was agreed for $1.81bn, offering the company net proceeds of around $1.62bn.

Group-wide revenue grew to around $3.2 billion, as strong growth in its consulting and operations was partially offset by a 15% decline in projects, while adjusted EBITDA was around $250 million.

Net debt as of 30 June 2022 was around $1.7bn.

Wood said the dip in projects income reflects a “subdued market for large-scale investment” as well as its intentional move away from large-scale fixed price work.

However it expects revenue for the division to improve in the second half of the year, as new projects ramp up and investment increases.

Meanwhile, it said revenue from operations grew by around 17% to around $1.2 billion, on the back of higher activity and strong market conditions in conventional energy, especially in Europe and the Middle East.

The company also noted that order book growth was up 18% year on year to over $8 billion as of 31 May 2022.

CEO Ken Gilmartin said: “It is encouraging to see the improving operational momentum in our business, especially the growth in our Projects order book, supported by a backdrop of strong market demand for our engineering solutions.

“While our debt remains high, the sale of the Built Environment consulting business will restore the financial flexibility necessary to deliver our strategy, and we are making good progress towards completion in the second half.

“While we are mindful of the current global macro uncertainty, we have an exciting future in front of us across the global energy market, addressing both security and sustainability. We have the people and skills to capture the opportunities ahead and deliver sustainable free cash flow. I look forward to saying more on our plans at our half year results, and in detail at a capital markets day in late Q4.”

Wood said it would publish its half-year results in full on 23 August.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts