Reuters Events Announces Energy Transition Europe Summit

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Reuters Events continues its flagship Energy Transition event portfolio following the recent success of their Global Energy Transition 2022 event in New York City.

As the EU launches its REPowerEU Plan to address the dual challenge of reducing dependency on Russian fossil fuels and take meaningful climate action, the evolving European transition market space has taken on a new kind of urgency. Reuters Events: Energy Transition Europe 2022 (November 15-16, London) is where European energy executives will convene to tackle these challenges head-on, and chart pathways to delivering a sustainable energy ecosystem across Europe.

From electrification, hydrogen, and CCS, to EVs, digitalisation, and clean technology, the European energy

market is a hotbed of transition innovation. Rising geopolitical tensions have crystallised the urgent need

for energy independence. Accelerating and implementing the European energy transition, at pace, is critical to

providing a sustainable, secure, and low-carbon energy supply – and progress is well underway.

50+ CXO, Ministerial and European Commission speakers will take the stage to share the strategic insights and lessons learned that are propelling Europe’s leading energy players through the energy transition. The community must strategise pathways to generating secure, clean, and affordable power across Europe: unpacking boardroom leadership strategies, questions around transition finance, deep-diving into the importance of market governance and business model innovation, identifying key innovations in technology, and outlining roadmaps to delivering a decarbonised, electrified European grid.

Luke Brett, Project Director on the Reuters Events Energy Transition team, emphasised the importance of face-to-face meetings such as this: “Delivering such an incredible summit in New York reminded us how valuable moments like this can be for organisations at the heart of climate action.” “Uniting energy executives, policymakers, and investors in ambition and action is critically important, more so now than ever – the team and I are thrilled to see such energy and enthusiasm from the community. We can’t wait to challenge the status quo as we ask a most important question – are European energy players going far enough, fast enough?”

With an ever-expanding speaking roster, below is a snapshot of those confirmed to be taking the stage:

Josu Jon Imaz, Chief Executive Officer, Repsol

Simone Rossi, Chief Executive Officer, EDF

Will Gardiner, Chief Executive Officer, Drax

Ana Paula Marques, Chief Executive Officer, EDP Spain

Greg Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, Octopus Energy

Christina Verchere, Chief Executive Officer, Petrom

Philippe Ducom, President of Europe, ExxonMobil

As Tempelman, Chief Executive Officer, Eneco

More exciting speakers are due to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Reuters Events team encourage those seeking to learn more to download the official brochure, which contains all the latest updates on the agenda, speakers, and opportunities for collaboration.

The energy transition is sector-agnostic and will reinvent the way that business of all kinds is done across Europe. Don’t miss this important opportunity to capitalise on your role to play – and turn ambition into action.