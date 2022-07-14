Reuters Events Announces Energy Transition Europe Summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Reuters Events Announces Energy Transition Europe Summit

Reuters Events continues its flagship Energy Transition event portfolio following the recent success of their Global Energy Transition 2022 event in New York City.
By Reporter
14/07/2022, 7:03 am Updated: 14/07/2022, 2:51 pm
As the EU launches its REPowerEU Plan to address the dual challenge of reducing dependency on Russian fossil fuels and take meaningful climate action, the evolving European transition market space has taken on a new kind of urgency. Reuters Events: Energy Transition Europe 2022 (November 15-16, London) is where European energy executives will convene to tackle these challenges head-on, and chart pathways to delivering a sustainable energy ecosystem across Europe.

From electrification, hydrogen, and CCS, to EVs, digitalisation, and clean technology, the European energy

market is a hotbed of transition innovation. Rising geopolitical tensions have crystallised the urgent need

for energy independence. Accelerating and implementing the European energy transition, at pace, is critical to

providing a sustainable, secure, and low-carbon energy supply – and progress is well underway.

50+ CXO, Ministerial and European Commission speakers will take the stage to share the strategic insights and lessons learned that are propelling Europe’s leading energy players through the energy transition. The community must strategise pathways to generating secure, clean, and affordable power across Europe: unpacking boardroom leadership strategies, questions around transition finance, deep-diving into the importance of market governance and business model innovation, identifying key innovations in technology, and outlining roadmaps to delivering a decarbonised, electrified European grid.

Luke Brett, Project Director on the Reuters Events Energy Transition team, emphasised the importance of face-to-face meetings such as this: “Delivering such an incredible summit in New York reminded us how valuable moments like this can be for organisations at the heart of climate action.”

“Uniting energy executives, policymakers, and investors in ambition and action is critically important, more so now than ever – the team and I are thrilled to see such energy and enthusiasm from the community. We can’t wait to challenge the status quo as we ask a most important question – are European energy players going far enough, fast enough?”

With an ever-expanding speaking roster, below is a snapshot of those confirmed to be taking the stage:

  • Josu Jon Imaz, Chief Executive Officer, Repsol
  • Simone Rossi, Chief Executive Officer, EDF
  • Will Gardiner, Chief Executive Officer, Drax
  • Ana Paula Marques, Chief Executive Officer, EDP Spain
  • Greg Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, Octopus Energy
  • Christina Verchere, Chief Executive Officer, Petrom
  • Philippe Ducom, President of Europe, ExxonMobil
  • As Tempelman, Chief Executive Officer, Eneco

More exciting speakers are due to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Reuters Events team encourage those seeking to learn more to download the official brochure, which contains all the latest updates on the agenda, speakers, and opportunities for collaboration.

The energy transition is sector-agnostic and will reinvent the way that business of all kinds is done across Europe. Don’t miss this important opportunity to capitalise on your role to play – and turn ambition into action.

