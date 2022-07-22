Inpex to boost Ichthys LNG output and lead CCS hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inpex to boost Ichthys LNG output and lead CCS hub

Japan’s Inpex has signed a statement of commitment to a net zero emissions future with the government of Australia’s Northern Territory, where the Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project’s onshore gas liquefaction plant is located.
By Damon Evans
22/07/2022, 9:28 am Updated: 22/07/2022, 9:29 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockInpex operates Ichthys LNG off northern Australia
Inpex operates Ichthys LNG off northern Australia

The commitment statement was signed with the Hon. Natasha Fyles, Chief Minister of the Northern Territory, with the objective of transitioning to a net zero emissions future and establishing new economic and social developments within a competitive environment. The non-binding statement was signed based on a mutual understanding of the need to further enhance the partnership between Inpex, which operates Ichthys, and the Northern Territory Government.

The parties are scheduled to conduct negotiations on the following five business targets:

Increase LNG production capacity and expand the onshore production facilities at Bladin Point on the outskirts of Darwin in the Northern Territory.

Increase stable and clean energy supply and security for the Asia/Oceania region.

Create a multi-user carbon capture and storage (CCS) hub at the Middle Arm Sustainable Development Precinct 1 , which includes Bladin Point, acknowledging Inpex’s strong intention to lead the project as an operator.

Strengthen and increase local skills development and service and supply capabilities by supporting Territory businesses and people as a platform for the future.

Establish renewable energy targets, technology, and electrification as well as nature-based solutions to support a net zero society by 2050.

