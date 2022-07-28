Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Oil giant Shell ups share buyback scheme after posting profits of $36.9bn

Oil giant Shell has marked a second quarter of record financial results by rapdily accelerating its share buyback programme.
By Hamish Penman
28/07/2022, 8:01 am Updated: 28/07/2022, 8:44 am
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden

The London-listed supermajor has upped its share repurchases by $6 billion, with an expected completion date of the end of September.

And based on the “current energy sector outlook”, Shell (LON: SHEL) expects shareholder distributions to remain in excess of 30% of cash flow from operations (CFFO).

This latest announcement builds on the $8.5bn share buyback scheme it announced earlier this year.

In its first-half results, published on Thursday, the oil giant reported eye-watering pre-tax profits of $36.9bn.

That is a figure around three times greater than the equivalent period in 2021, when Shell posted profits of $12.3bn.

Revenue for the first half of the year stood at $184bn, up from $116bn last year, while adjusted earnings topped $20bn.

It means Shell has smashed its previous best ever quarterly results, set just three months ago, after a period of “strong performance” in “turbulent” economic times.

A freight train near a storage tank in the Shell Plc refinery at the Port of Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Europe’s biggest port is where the sharp end of sanctions against Russia looks likely to hurt the Netherlands, even if the nation’s economic statistics might suggest otherwise.

Big Oil is expected to rake in record profits this quarter as high energy prices, sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, continue to dog global economies.

Shell chief executive, Ben van Beurden said: “Crucially, our Powering Progress strategy is delivering strong results for our shareholders on the back of years of portfolio high grading, combined with robust operational performance.

“We are increasing shareholder distributions through a $6 billion share buyback programme which is expected to be completed by Q3 2022 results.”

In the first half of 2022, Shell shareholder distributions have doubled from those in the first half of 2013, when Brent crude prices were similar.

The oil giant has put the “better results” down to increased discipline, integrated value delivery and improved resilience.

On top of the share buybacks, Shell has also announced a second quarter interim dividend $0.25 per ordinary share.

Oil and gas prices have reached highs not seen in years in recent months following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

As well as fuelling global inflation, high energy costs are a key part of the cost-of-living crisis currently gripping the UK and earlier this year the UK Government hit North Sea producers with a windfall tax on their profits.

Ministers are also pushing companies to splash the cash on new oil and gas projects in order to increase supplies.

Just this week Shell pushed the investment green light on two North Sea gas fields, Jackdaw and Selene – the latter is in partnership with Deltic Energy.

Jackdaw will be a tied back to the Shearwater gas hub.

That is in addition to the Pierce redevelopment project, about 165 miles east of Aberdeen, which is due to start up imminently.

Shell says its actions are “strengthening” UK energy security.

Mr van Beurden added: “With volatile energy markets and the ongoing need for action to tackle climate change, 2022 continues to present huge challenges for consumers, governments, and companies alike.

“Consequently, we are using our financial strength to invest in secure energy supplies which the world needs today, taking real, bold steps to cut carbon emissions, and transforming our company for a low-carbon energy future.”

