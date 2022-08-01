Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
CNR International sketching out contract for removal of subsea kit from Banff and Kyle

North Sea operator CNR International is getting on with decommissioning the last bits of kit at the Banff and Kyle fields.
By Hamish Penman
01/08/2022, 11:27 am Updated: 01/08/2022, 11:30 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© TeekayCNR International Banff Kyle
The Banff FPSO

A contract, expected to be worth less than £25 million, for the removal of subsea infrastructure from the two fields is currently being put together.

According to the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA) energy pathfinder portal, it will be put out to tender on November 15.

Work to remove the infrastructure is expected to get underway next year, following on from the well plug and abandonment (P&A) campaign, which is being undertaken by Well-Safe Solutions.

Extensive market research was carried out in early 2021, CNR said, in order to support a pre-qualification for the subsea infrastructure scope.

The contract includes decommissioning of infield subsea installations and pipelines, including onshore disposal with an anticipated flexible execution window up to 2025.

Banff and Kyle are subsea developments located in blocks 29/2a and 29/2c in the central North Sea.

They were produced using the Banff floating, production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which arrived in Denmark last year for breaking up.

Prior to heading to Frederikshavn, the ship, built in 1997, spent months moored at Kishorn Port on the west coast of Scotland.

CNR International awarded the rig contract to Well-Safe Solutions, which celebrated its fifth birthday on Monday, to decommission its Banff and Kyle subsea wells last year.

