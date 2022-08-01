Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

North Sea operator CNR International is getting on with decommissioning the last bits of kit at the Banff and Kyle fields.

A contract, expected to be worth less than £25 million, for the removal of subsea infrastructure from the two fields is currently being put together.

According to the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA) energy pathfinder portal, it will be put out to tender on November 15.

Work to remove the infrastructure is expected to get underway next year, following on from the well plug and abandonment (P&A) campaign, which is being undertaken by Well-Safe Solutions.

Extensive market research was carried out in early 2021, CNR said, in order to support a pre-qualification for the subsea infrastructure scope.

The contract includes decommissioning of infield subsea installations and pipelines, including onshore disposal with an anticipated flexible execution window up to 2025.

Banff and Kyle are subsea developments located in blocks 29/2a and 29/2c in the central North Sea.

They were produced using the Banff floating, production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which arrived in Denmark last year for breaking up.

Prior to heading to Frederikshavn, the ship, built in 1997, spent months moored at Kishorn Port on the west coast of Scotland.

CNR International awarded the rig contract to Well-Safe Solutions, which celebrated its fifth birthday on Monday, to decommission its Banff and Kyle subsea wells last year.