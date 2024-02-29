NSTA launches online tool to showcase decom plans to supply chain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

NSTA launches online tool to showcase decom plans to supply chain

The initiative aims to give the North Sea supply chain a clearer picture of upcoming projects
By Mathew Perry
29/02/2024, 12:42 pm
© Taqa/ Coen de JongThe NSTA officially withdrew three permits, covering the Greater Brae Area (GBA), from Fujairah Oil and Gas UK12 on Friday.
The Sliepnir and Thialf heavy lift vessels at Brae Bravo ahead of the topside removal in 2021.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has launched a digital tool which outlines upcoming UK decommissioning projects from 15 oil and gas operators.

The Decommissioning Data Visibility Dashboard includes field-specific information of each operator’s decommissioning portfolio and aims to give supply chain firms a clearer picture of upcoming projects.

The NSTA piloted the scheme alongside the Decommissioning and Repurposing Taskforce (DaRT) in 2021 with data from BP, EnQuest and Spirit Energy.

The dashboard has now been expanded to include CNOOC International, CNR International, Dana Petroleum, ENI UK, Harbour Energy, Neptune Energy, One-Dyas, Repsol Resources UK, Shell, TAQA, TotalEnergies and Waldorf Production.

North Sea decom bill © Supplied by Taqa
The sight after the Brae Bravo topsides were removed in 2021. A further £21bn will be spent on decommissioning in the next decade, according to the NSTA’s latest estimates.

NSTA head of decommissioning and DaRT co-chair Alastair Bisset said suppliers need to know when decom work is happening so they can invest and plan effectively.

“The dashboard was created to help plug this knowledge gap, so it is very satisfying to see this group of leading operators put their weight behind it,” he said.

Harbour Energy executive vice president and DaRT co-chair Scott Barr said the dashboard tool will help provide the supply chain with the visibility and confidence to deliver decom works in a “timely and cost-competitive way”.

“It will also enable organisations to better understand future demand for skills and resources and to further increase their capacity to invest in technology and training programmes accordingly,” Mr Barr said.

Decommissioning Dashboard

The NSTA said the dashboard showcases a wide range of information about operators’ UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) decommissioning portfolios, including “much sought-after work schedules”.

The regulator said the aim is to reduce the “uncertainty and lack of transparency” around the timing of decommissioning activities.

Using data from the annual UKCS Stewardship Survey, the dashboard will show how many wells, subsea structures and pipelines the operators plan to decommission over the next five years.

It will also outline the weight of platforms set to be removed.

© Supplied by Brae Alpha Rig 1 rem
Brae Alpha rig removal in June 2022.

The NSTA said publishing this information encourages early engagement between operators and suppliers, outlines what skills and resources will be in demand.

It will also allow companies to identify opportunities to decommission wells together, reducing overall costs.

“In the face of competition for services from other regions and sectors, effective planning is vital to ensuring that resources are available at the right time and projects are carried out cost-efficiently,” the NSTA said.

The initiative is part of an NSTA-led industry goal to lower UKCS decommissioning costs by 10% to £33.3 billion by the end of 2028 and complements the Pathfinder portal, which focuses on near-term projects.

Decom sector

Project visibility is among a range of challenges the UK decommissioning sector is facing as it tries to capitalise on an estimated £21 billion spend in the next decade.

An exodus of workers, a looming clash with offshore wind construction, competition from Europe, and uncertainty about international maritime regulations are all hurdles facing the UK decom sector as it tries to establish itself as a future export earner.

