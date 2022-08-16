McDermott wins Pre-FEED deal for Woodside’s proposed H2Perth project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

McDermott wins Pre-FEED deal for Woodside’s proposed H2Perth project

McDermott International has been awarded a pre-front-end engineering design (Pre-FEED) contract from Woodside Energy (ASX:WDS) for the proposed H2Perth project in Western Australia.
By Energy Voice
16/08/2022, 3:08 am
Woodside is planning H2Perth

Under the contract scope McDermott will provide pre-FEED services for a proposed export-scale production facility for renewable and lower-carbon hydrogen and ammonia. Hydrogen will be produced using electrolysis technologies and natural gas reforming with carbon emissions abated or offset.

“This award follows the successful completion of the concept study on H2Perth and decades of experience executing both onshore and offshore projects for Woodside Energy,” said Tareq Kawash, Senior Vice President, Onshore of McDermott. “We are pleased to continue supporting Woodside’s energy transition opportunities and are mutually aligned on the importance of driving lower-carbon energy to advance Australia’s vision as a global leader in clean, innovative, safe and competitive hydrogen production.”

Woodside eyes first mover advantage in North Asian hydrogen markets

Work on the project will be executed from McDermott’s office in Perth, Australia, and its engineering centre of excellence in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Last October, Woodside (ASX:WPL) unveiled plans for a A$1 billion ($748 million) hydrogen export plant south of Perth that is designed to export low carbon energy overseas and boost renewable energy supplies in Western Australia.

The proposed plant, dubbed H2Perth, targets making up to 1500 tonnes of hydrogen every day to export in the form of ammonia and liquid hydrogen. Construction is planned to start in 2024 at the phased project that will be supported by the Western Australian government.

