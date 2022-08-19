Prosafe hails ‘improving outlook’ amid profitable Q2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Prosafe hails ‘improving outlook’ amid profitable Q2

Floating accommodation provider Prosafe (OSLO: PRS) reported a profitable Q2, driven by high vessel utilisation and a tranche of new contract awards.
By Andrew Dykes
19/08/2022, 7:38 am Updated: 19/08/2022, 6:19 pm
The Stavanger-headquartered group, which also has an office in Aberdeen’s Silver Fin, posted pre-tax profits of $13 million for the quarter – an improvement on the $11m loss in the same period last year.

EBITDA for the second quarter also rose to $22.8 million, reflecting higher activity levels and the highest quarterly fleet utilisation rate since Q3 2015, at 81%.

Prosafe owns and operates six semi-submersible accommodation, safety and support vessels (ASVs) and one tender support vessel (TSV) that can also operate as an accommodation vessel.

Five of these vessels were in full operation throughout the quarter, while its Safe Boreas unit worked part of the period.

Operating revenues climbed to $61m, while two new contracts in Brazil and one for the North Sea added approximately $240m in backlog.

The former awards include two four-year contracts awarded by Petrobras for the Safe Notos and Safe Eurus.

The latter refers to a $3.7m award for its Safe Boreas flotel in the UK North Sea, with an unnamed operator. The contract is due to begin in September, lasting for 21 days with a further 30 days of options.

The firm also reported “significantly reduced interest expenses” and other financial costs, having completed its financial restructuring last year.

Chief executive Jesper K. Andresen said: “The second quarter saw the highest vessel utilisation since 2015, which reflected positively on our performance. We were also pleased to secure significant backlog by winning important contracts in Brazil and the UK at improving margins.

“This is an indication of an improving outlook for the oil and gas industry and for our services. Finally, I would like to thank our team for continuing to operate safely and efficiently.”

Looking ahead, the group was optimistic about prospects for worth in both Brazil and the North Sea, noting that of the 23-strong global fleet for floatel units, only five vessels can presently operate in Norway.

Meanwhile, it sees the North Sea market “tightening” and all five of its competitive vessels are booked for work in 2022.

