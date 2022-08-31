North Sea wildcat strikes rumoured for next week, OEUK calls for calm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

North Sea wildcat strikes rumoured for next week, OEUK calls for calm

North Sea oil and gas workers could be poised to stage a second series of wildcat strikes in less than a year.
By Ryan Duff
31/08/2022, 7:00 am
© Supplied by WoodPost Thumbnail

North Sea oil and gas workers could be poised to stage a second series of wildcat strikes in less than a year.

Energy Voice has seen a notice encouraging offshore crew, including workers covered by the Energy Services Agreement (ESA), to down tools on September 8 at 1pm.

Similar messages have been shared on various social media channels, calling on workers to take action in the face of the UK’s cost-of-living crisis.

It is claimed the strikes will involve contractors employed by energy services firms Wood, Bilfinger and Stork.

Trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) says it is “aware of the calls for unofficial action”, and has urged those involved to “follow the official channels”.

Workforce engagement and skills manager for OEUK, Alix Thom, said: “Employers and unions are working hard and constructively to address workforce concerns.

D&I north sea © Supplied by OEUK
Alix Thom, OEUK workforce engagement and skills manager.

“Workers in all sectors across the UK are feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, however, industrial action does not offer a solution, and is not helpful for our sector, which is doing all it can to attract the investment essential to protect jobs and to ensure national energy security.

“We are certain all parties are looking to resolve matters as soon as possible.”

ESA grievances

One source said a group to coordinate the strikes has been set up, with offshore workers demanding that their pay be brought in line with that of onshore staff.

They also claimed many are unhappy with the current Energy Services Agreement (ESA) calculation, given the surge in oil and gas prices in recent months.

In a statement, the Offshore Oil and Gas Workers Strike Committee said: “The collapse of the Offshore Contractors Association (OCA) was nothing but a power grab by the oil companies.

“They decimated our terms and conditions then dressed up the new terms under the ESA as a game changer. Total and utter rubbish.

offshore crime

“We have had derisory pay offers which give us nothing but the equivalent of a hard slap in the face.”

More than a dozen energy service companies and three trade unions have signed up to the ESA, which replaced the OSA and sets minimum pay and conditions for thousands of workers.

The ESA uses inflation, along with oil and gas prices over the previous 12-month period, to determine the annual rate review – the latest calculation was rolled out in January.

Since then, commodity prices have increased dramatically, primarily driven by the situation in Ukraine.

Round two

Bilfinger became the latest company to sign up to the ESA in May after workers staged wildcat strikes, hailed at the time as a ‘wage revolution‘.

Contractors spread across 16 North Sea assets took action in hope of raising pay rates by £7 per hour.

On the potential for further strikes, Bilfinger said: “As far as we’re aware there are no planned or targeted wildcat strikes.”

Stork and Wood were also approached for comment.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts