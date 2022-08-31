North Sea wildcat strikes rumoured for next week, OEUK calls for calm

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

North Sea oil and gas workers could be poised to stage a second series of wildcat strikes in less than a year.

Energy Voice has seen a notice encouraging offshore crew, including workers covered by the Energy Services Agreement (ESA), to down tools on September 8 at 1pm.

Similar messages have been shared on various social media channels, calling on workers to take action in the face of the UK’s cost-of-living crisis.

It is claimed the strikes will involve contractors employed by energy services firms Wood, Bilfinger and Stork.

Trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) says it is “aware of the calls for unofficial action”, and has urged those involved to “follow the official channels”.

Workforce engagement and skills manager for OEUK, Alix Thom, said: “Employers and unions are working hard and constructively to address workforce concerns.

© Supplied by OEUK

“Workers in all sectors across the UK are feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, however, industrial action does not offer a solution, and is not helpful for our sector, which is doing all it can to attract the investment essential to protect jobs and to ensure national energy security.

“We are certain all parties are looking to resolve matters as soon as possible.”

ESA grievances

One source said a group to coordinate the strikes has been set up, with offshore workers demanding that their pay be brought in line with that of onshore staff.

They also claimed many are unhappy with the current Energy Services Agreement (ESA) calculation, given the surge in oil and gas prices in recent months.

In a statement, the Offshore Oil and Gas Workers Strike Committee said: “The collapse of the Offshore Contractors Association (OCA) was nothing but a power grab by the oil companies.

“They decimated our terms and conditions then dressed up the new terms under the ESA as a game changer. Total and utter rubbish.

“We have had derisory pay offers which give us nothing but the equivalent of a hard slap in the face.”

More than a dozen energy service companies and three trade unions have signed up to the ESA, which replaced the OSA and sets minimum pay and conditions for thousands of workers.

The ESA uses inflation, along with oil and gas prices over the previous 12-month period, to determine the annual rate review – the latest calculation was rolled out in January.

Since then, commodity prices have increased dramatically, primarily driven by the situation in Ukraine.

Round two

Bilfinger became the latest company to sign up to the ESA in May after workers staged wildcat strikes, hailed at the time as a ‘wage revolution‘.

Contractors spread across 16 North Sea assets took action in hope of raising pay rates by £7 per hour.

On the potential for further strikes, Bilfinger said: “As far as we’re aware there are no planned or targeted wildcat strikes.”

Stork and Wood were also approached for comment.